F1 fans have shared their reaction after Max Verstappen accused Lando Norris of impeding him during his final run in Q3 during the Singapore Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday. Fans have been left confused as to what exactly the Dutchman was complaining about.
Max Verstappen missed out on the pole position for the Singapore GP on Saturday after he bailed out on his final run during qualifying, as George Russell took pole. After he came over the line, the Red Bull driver blamed Lando Norris for blocking him in the final corner on his final run.
Verstappen also said in the post-session interview that he has noted the incident and won't forget it.
"Yeah, that's what happens when a car in front of you is cruising 2 seconds ahead. So that's noted, will be remembered aswell," he said.
But it was difficult to see what exactly Lando Norris did wrong in the replays, as the Briton simply slowed down and went into the pit lane.
Fans online have reacted to this aggressive stance from Verstappen, with not many understanding exactly what he is angry about.
"He wasn't even close to dirty air when he made his mistake. Even Max makes (rare) mistakes, but he could outright bin it into a wall and he's still locked in as a GOAT. Even if I root for other drivers, I'm usually a Max defender, but this sort of stuff from him is frustrating," said one user.
"God forbid everyone doesn’t head to the pits while max is on a hot lap so he can have the track to himself. Norris was nowhere near in the way. What a joke," another fan noted, sarcastically.
"But was Norris [really] blocking that much???," questioned another user.
Here are some more reactions:
"'will be remembered as well' is he threatening lando 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," questioned one fan.
"Ngl this is (insane) cope he was 0.16s off by s2 and Lando was nowhere near him when he overshot the braking in turn 16 come on," said another user.
"this guy is actually insufferable and can’t take any responsibility for underperforming," said another fan.
Max Verstappen will start the Singapore GP from the front row, which will be an advantage to him over Oscar Piastri (3rd) and Lando Norris (5th). But the 4x world champion will surely feel that it was an opportunity missed, especially in his reignited bid for the 2025 drivers' title.
Max Verstappen left "disappointed" after missing out on pole for the Singapore GP
Max Verstappen explained that he was a little disappointed not to be on pole for the Singapore GP. But the driver also added that the whole weekend has been positive for him and his Red Bull team.
Speaking in the post-session interview, Verstappen said:
"Of course, a little bit disappointed to not be first, but for us, this weekend, so far, has been really good. The car has been very competitive, for us to be second again is very good."
Verstappen is still starting ahead of Piastri, who he is hunting down for the driver's title. He is 69 points behind the Aussie driver in the standings and will be hoping to gain even more points on him on Sunday.