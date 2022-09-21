"Three PUs per driver is too little"- Ferrari boss wants FIA to reconsider stance on limit of engines allowed in F1 season

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto reckons there needs to be a discussion on the number of PUs per driver in an F1 season. At the moment, three is the allowed number.

The Italian GP race weekend became a bit of a mess, as multiple drivers served penalties in the race by taking on new PUs. It took FIA almost four hours to share the starting grid. A somewhat similar situation took place at the Belgian GP as well when multiple drivers took grid penalties, as they had to take new PUs.

The Ferrari drivers have been among a few who have taken new power units this season. Charles Leclerc has had to do it twice this season, while Carlos Sainz picked one up at Monza.

The Ferrari boss was questioned on the exaggerated delay in finding out the starting grid in Monza. He said that there needs to be a discussion on increasing the number of PUs in a season. Binotto said:

“The reason why it took so long (to publish the grid) is that there are certainly different interpretations, and the regulation is not clear enough. That's something we need to address certainly for the future - I think not only how we decide the grid position based on the penalties, I think the amount of penalties we got as well is too many."

He added:

“(It’s) difficult for a fan, I think, to see a car on pole and not start on pole because he got grid penalties. So maybe the three PUs per driver is too little at that stage for what we have achieved. Maybe it needs to be reconsidered for the next seasons.”

As many as nine drivers took grid penalties at Monza.

Ferrari evaluating future of Mick Schumacher for 2023 season

Mick Schumacher's F1 future is still not clear at the moment. The German driver does not have a contract with Haas for next season and is rumoured to be moving away from the Ferrari driver academy at the end of the season.

Talking about the Germa's future, Binotto said that the team will sit with Haas and Schumacher to decide his future. He said:

Mick Schumacher @SchumacherMick #MSC47 We gave it everything and got close to points. It‘s so impressive to feel the emotions of the crowd driving around in Monza! Thank you everyone for a special weekend We gave it everything and got close to points. It‘s so impressive to feel the emotions of the crowd driving around in Monza! Thank you everyone for a special weekend 🙏 #MSC47 https://t.co/zwbeLxFoPx

“With Mick, as we said at the start of the season, it’s important for him this season to improve. We will, in a few races, sit down with him, make a balance of the season, and we’ll do that as well together with Haas and decide his best future."

It will be interesting to see if Mick Schumacher finds something for the next season and whether a future with Haas remains a possibility.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far