"Time has come for action" - Lewis Hamilton responds to F1 racism controversy over Nelson Piquet's remarks, Twitter reacts

Three-time world champion Nelson Piquet's racist comments towards Lewis Hamilton from last year's interview regarding his collision with Max Verstappen at the 2021 British Grand Prix have recently resurfaced. The seven-time world champion has responded to the same, emphasizing that it is time "for action".

In a Twitter post, Hamilton wrote:

“It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”

Informed by his experience as the only black driver on the grid, Lewis Hamilton has been a political activist when it comes to several issues of racism to promote diversity and equality. He has been extremely vocal about the lack of diversity and inclusivity in F1 and motorsports in general and how the sport has a long way to go before it can mirror the real world outside the paddock.

The official F1 social media page also issued an official statement regarding the matter, which stated:

“Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect. His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1.”

In an interview with Motorsport, Piquet used the following racist slur while describing the seven-time world champion, who went on to win the British Grand Prix last year after a collision with Max Verstappen. Nelson Piquet said:

“The little n****r [Lewis Hamilton] put the car in and left because there was no way to pass two cars on that corner. He made a joke. Lucky for him, only the other one [Max Verstappen] got f****d up.”

Twitter reactions to former F1 champion Nelson Piquet's racist comments towards Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's teammate George Russell and Ferrari have been the first in the paddock to come out and show their support for the legendary driver.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Huge respect to LH. He has done more for the sport than any driver in history, not just on track but off it. The fact that he and so many others are STILL having to deal with this behaviour is unacceptable. We all need to stand together against discrimination of any kind.

Enraged by the incident, F1 fans too took to social media to share their reactions towards the racist remarks made by Nelson Piquet.

m @superIicense And yes I do believe Kelly should speak up against her own father and yes I do believe max should address this And yes I do believe Kelly should speak up against her own father and yes I do believe max should address this

Aldas🇱🇹 @Aldas001 Every single driver in the Silverstone press conference (especially Lewis and Max because of how close they are to this incident but for DIFFERENT reasons) needs to be asked about Piquet's racist comments



Drivers can't be allowed to turn a blind eye without speaking up Every single driver in the Silverstone press conference (especially Lewis and Max because of how close they are to this incident but for DIFFERENT reasons) needs to be asked about Piquet's racist comments Drivers can't be allowed to turn a blind eye without speaking up

Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 @TheBishF1 I worked with Lewis Hamilton very closely for 5 years when he & I were at McLaren. He’s an absolutely brilliant #F1 driver & a truly great man. He does a huge amount for diversity & inclusivity. By contrast Nelson Piquet Sr disgusts me. #WeRaceAsOne . That’s it. That’s the tweet. I worked with Lewis Hamilton very closely for 5 years when he & I were at McLaren. He’s an absolutely brilliant #F1 driver & a truly great man. He does a huge amount for diversity & inclusivity. By contrast Nelson Piquet Sr disgusts me. #WeRaceAsOne. That’s it. That’s the tweet. https://t.co/SZOnbp0Y2J

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Vamos focar em mudar a mentalidade Vamos focar em mudar a mentalidade

rie @High5Forever Lewis Hamilton has experienced to much racism over the years. The fact he keeps experiencing it, is absolutely terrible.



Keep your head up Lewis, you are better and more successful than they will ever be.



It’s 2022, and people are still treating POC like this, disgusting. Lewis Hamilton has experienced to much racism over the years. The fact he keeps experiencing it, is absolutely terrible. Keep your head up Lewis, you are better and more successful than they will ever be. It’s 2022, and people are still treating POC like this, disgusting. https://t.co/lCpMJnhrPs

Beto Lima @rsouzalima @LewisHamilton We, Brazilians, are very sorry! Piquet definitely doesn’t represent our feelings. You’re very special to all of us. @LewisHamilton We, Brazilians, are very sorry! Piquet definitely doesn’t represent our feelings. You’re very special to all of us.

Athena 🏳️‍🌈 @tarmactorque @LewisHamilton They always say that it’s “going to take time” enough is enough. They have to face the reality of the toxic culture they actively create and work to eradicate it. The bare minimum are sever consequences for those who compromise this reformation. @LewisHamilton They always say that it’s “going to take time” enough is enough. They have to face the reality of the toxic culture they actively create and work to eradicate it. The bare minimum are sever consequences for those who compromise this reformation. https://t.co/E19rGLsv51

Fans are calling for the sport to take action as they believe that F1's statement on the matter is tokenism instead of the sport implementing any actual change. Many were also enraged by the fact that in its official statement, F1 not only did not condemn Nelson Piquet's actions, but it did not even mention his name.

