"Time to seriously consider this man as the GOAT": Fans react to Max Verstappen securing pole for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen bagged the pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a mere one hundredth of a second. Witnessing this, fans started a debate over social media on how the Dutchman should be considered a GOAT for putting the car on pole, despite McLaren's superior pace advantage.

In the three free practice sessions held for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen had once climbed his way into the top three on the timing sheets. Meanwhile, Lando Norris dominated the timing charts and looked set to bag pole position, though threats loomed around him.

The Briton crashed the McLaren MCL39 at the exit of turn five in his first Q3 run, succumbing under the pressure, leaving the pole position up for grabs. While Oscar Piastri seemed to be on course to help the Woking-based squad take pole position home, Max Verstappen had other plans.

The Red Bull driver drove a brilliant lap, helping him beat the Aussie driver by one hundredth of a second and claim his second pole position of the season. Fans saw the Dutchman's magnificent lap amidst McLaren's higher performance ceiling and shared how the 27-year-old should be considered as a GOAT for making seemingly impossible drives:

"Time to seriously consider this man as the GOAT driving what he is and putting it on pole."

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"The greatest driver of all time. Doing that in that tractor is insane, wow," one wrote.

"Imagine what he could do if he had a competitive car," another fan wrote.

"Honestly, what a complete monster Max is. GOAT," another one mentioned.

Meanwhile, others looked at how Max Verstappen's 2021 pole lap was finally completed:

"2021: The wall took his lap. 2025: He took the pole back. Cold," one fan wrote.

"We finally got the good ending to his 2021 lap," another fan wrote.

Though the Dutchman has bagged the pole position, this does not mean that he has the race win under his belt, and Verstappen is aware of it.

Max Verstappen remains realistic despite claiming the pole position

Max Verstappen at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

The four-time F1 champion will have Oscar Piastri for company on the front row. Moreover, the 24-year-old Aussie is no stranger to taking wins away from rivals when starting in P2, and Verstappen will have a fierce competitor start alongside him.

McLaren's pace advantage and Piastri's prowess behind the wheel of the MCL39 can become a threat to the race win. Max Verstappen admitted to such dangers and said during the post-qualifying interview:

"I think tomorrow in the race, it will be tough to keep them behind, but we'll give it a good go."

On the other hand, George Russell will start third on the grid, closing out the top three alongside Verstappen and Piastri.

