“To step into his shoes would be an honor”: Spider-Man actor Tom Holland would love to 'trade places' with Lewis Hamilton

Actor Tom Holland recently expressed his admiration for Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Holland, widely recognized for his role as Spider-Man, has not been shy about his love for fellow Briton Lewis Hamilton. The actor's fandom for Hamilton has been evident in his statements in the past. The 27-year-old's support for Hamilton was recently on display at the Monaco Grand Prix, where he attended as a guest of the Red Bull team. Despite his presence among Red Bull enthusiasts, Holland did not hesitate to announce his support for his compatriot, saying, "Lewis, always!" when asked about which driver he would be supporting.

Continuing his unwavering support for the 38-year-old, Holland recently expressed his wishes to trade places with the British racing legend. In an interview with Buzzfeed, the Spider-Man star stated that he would be honored to switch with Hamilton and experience the thrill of racing in F1.

"To step into [Hamilton's] shoes would be an honour," Holland said.

Tom Holland believes Lewis Hamilton is the best in the world

Tom Holland also stated that he believes Lewis Hamilton is the greatest ever F1 driver.

"He is the best and no one does it like him," stated the actor.

Holland went on to share his admiration for Hamilton as a person. Describing him as "an amazing bloke," the actor made it clear that his respect for Hamilton extends beyond his sporting achievements.

"He's an amazing bloke and someone that I really admire," he said.

The 27-year-old's praises for the Mercedes driver come across as little surprise to anyone who has followed the relationship between these two icons of their fields. Holland has publicly acknowledged Hamilton as a source of inspiration in the past and has previously discussed the impact that the legendary driver has had on him personally and professionally.

