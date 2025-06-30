Williams star Carlos Sainz had a forgettable weekend at the 2025 Austrian GP following the qualifying troubles and the DNF before the race even started. The Spaniard came out and detailed his frustrations from the F1 weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

Ad

Carlos Sainz failed to advance from the Q1 session in the last two F1 races coming into the Austrian GP weekend. The race at the Red Bull Ring was Sainz's third consecutive Q1 exit, whereas teammate Alex Albon had advanced to Q2. After the session, the Spanish driver vented his frustration on the team radio, suggesting there was damage to the car as he was understeering into all the corners on his final Q1 lap.

Ad

Trending

Following the disappointing qualifying session, Carlos Sainz started the race in P19. Compared to last year, when Sainz was making consistent Q3 appearances with Ferrari, the start to the Williams career hasn't been the kindest. However, the qualifying was the least of the problems for the Spaniard coming into the race day.

Carlos faced an issue with the car on the formation lap as he was stuck in first gear and wasn't able to move. The start was aborted, and Sainz was able to get the car going just in time for a pitlane start. As soon as the Spaniard reached the pit lane, his rear brakes were set on fire. The fire extinguisher and brake coolers were brought out, and the Williams driver retired from the race.

Ad

Carlos Sainz came out and detailed his frustrations as he said,

“Too many issues yesterday, too many issues today. This weekend I couldn’t show the true pace that I know we had and that leaves me frustrated. However, it’s time to stay focused and work even harder as a team to learn from this tricky period and bounce back.” ( Via carlossainz.es)

Ad

“I’m fully confident that if we manage to execute clean weekends, better results will come soon. Up next is our home race at Silverstone, so let’s keep pushing to make the most out of it!" he added

Expand Tweet

Ad

“We need to regroup”: Carlos Sainz on Williams’ poor result at the Austrian GP.

While Carlos Sainz retired from the Austrian GP before the race even started, Alex Albon, who got up into the Top 10, also retired from the race on Lap 15. Williams has been plagued by issues in the last few weekends, with Albon retiring in the last three races due to a power unit issue.

Ad

Asking the team to regroup following the tough last couple of weekends, Carlos Sainz said,

“Very disappointed obviously to come to Austria and not be able to race, after even so many issues yesterday in Quali and this issue today. We’re going through a bit of a bad run with a lot of issues as a team so, in a short period of time before our home Grand Prix, we need to regroup and see what we can do better.”

Sainz didn't not only had damage to the car at the Austrian GP qualifying, but also suffered from an issue with the brakes. On the other hand, Alex Albon has had troubles with the sensors on the Mercedes power unit since the Spanish GP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More