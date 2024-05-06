Top 10 celebrities that congratulated Lando Norris for his first F1 win

Lando Norris finally won his first F1 race at the 2024 F1 Miami GP. Since the McLaren driver has many high-profile acquaintances and the race event hosted numerous celebrities, he was congratulated by many big names for his victory.

The entire race weekend was not the best for Norris. He had a few laps in practice before qualifying P9 in the sprint qualifying. During the sprint race, Norris was caught in the chaos between Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

The McLaren driver had to retire from the race after Stroll's car collided with him on lap 1 turn 1. In the Grand Prix qualifying session, Norris bounced back and secured a P5 for the race.

The Miami GP commenced with Norris losing a position to his teammate, Oscar Piastri. However, he kept the position safe and continued to charge forward. The Brit extended his stint on the medium tires and managed to take the lead of the race as other drivers started pitting.

He got lucky with a pit stop under a safety car, which gave him a massive advantage over defending world champion Max Verstappen. For the rest of the race, he kept Verstappen at bay, who struggled to drive a damaged car, to record his first win.

Following the race win and podium celebrations, Lando Norris was congratulated by former US President, Donald Trump, who attended the Miami GP. Apart from that, he was hailed by athletes like Yuvraj Singh, Romeo Beckham and Stan Wawrinka. Norris also received praise from music artists like Marshmello, Zedd, and his good friend, Martin Garrix.

Here is a list of some of the celebrities who congratulated Lando Norris for his first win at the Miami GP:

Donald Trump Yuvraj Singh Romeo Beckham Vikkstar Wawrinka Marshmello Zedd Martin Garrix Margarida Corceiro Felix Rosenqvist

Lando Norris overjoyed after winning his first F1 race at Miami

Lando Norris was beaming after winning his first-ever race in F1. Speaking to F1TV right after the race, he first said that it was a long time coming, particularly since he has been on the podium 15 times prior. He was also delighted to deliver a win for McLaren.

“About time! What a race. It’s been a long time coming, but finally, I’ve managed to do it. I’m so happy for my whole team, I finally delivered for them. A long day, tough race, but finally on top so I’m over the moon,” Norris said.

Norris jumped to fourth place in the drivers' championship with 83 points after the Miami GP and is level on points with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in fifth.