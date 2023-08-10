Top 3 drivers who must leave their current team to win the F1 championship 

There are quite a few drivers on the F1 grid that are capable of winning the championship if given the right car.

However, there are three drivers on the grid who are driving their best but need to leave their current team to have a shot at winning the championship. Below are three drivers who need to leave their current teams:

Charles Leclerc - Ferrari F1

Despite being in one of the most celebrated and best teams on the grid, Charles Leclerc needs to leave Ferrari to have a shot at winning the title. The Monegasque joined the team in 2019 and has a contract with them until the end of 2024. In his five years with the Italian giants, Leclerc has managed 20 pole positions and five wins.

During his time with them, he has had winning machinery just twice and challenged for the title just once - last season. Ironically, he is on one of the biggest teams on the grid but needs to jump ship to rivals to get a proper shot at a title. He has been rumored to be in links with Mercedes and Aston Martin in recent times.

Lando Norris - McLaren F1

The young British driver is arguably the hottest prospect on the F1 grid right now and has impressed everyone with this phenomenal rise in the sport after making his debut in 2019. However, he is tied with McLaren until the end of the 2025 season, which has limited his chances of challenging for the world championship thus far.

He has been linked with the Red Bull team to replace Sergio Perez in the future and partner with Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez - Red Bull

The Mexican driver is currently in the fastest car on the grid and could not do any better. But he is racing alongside soon-to-be three-time world champion Max Verstappen and has been comprehensively beaten by him in the past three seasons.

So it would be better for him to look for a different team where he is the team leader and can mold the car around him and challenge for the world championship properly. Although the options are limited for him, there is a possibility that he might join a new team in the sport and stake his claim from there.