Top 3 from F1 Bahrain GP qualifying feel Mercedes could make a comeback in the race

Mercedes seemed to be struggling today in the first qualifying session of the 2022 F1 season, with Lewis Hamilton finishing in fifth and George Russell setting a lap time that only got him to P9. Despite a poor start to the season, the session's top three qualifiers Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz revealed that they are wary of these results and expect the Brackley-based team to be back in the fight soon.

Pole sitter Charles Leclerc emphasized his apprehensions regarding Mercedes going into the main race tomorrow, saying:

“I still expect them maybe to be fighting with us for the race tomorrow. I mean considering their pace of today, I don’t think so but let’s wait and see.”

Max Verstappen added in agreement, saying:

“Well, you can clearly see of course the bouncing they have. I think the car is not so easy to drive so again also for them it seems like a hit and a miss, like sometimes they can do this and that but sometimes it’s a bit more difficult to nail the balance. So yeah, I think they just need to figure out a few things but I think if they can figure out, that package can be really quick so we just have to keep working hard. Of course, it’s nice to be ahead now but I also know from last year how quickly they can develop a car and actually at one point it was very difficult to beat that car.”

Carlos Sainz, who previously claimed that the eight-time constructors' champions tend to hype other teams up and downplay their position, said:

“Yeah, I think they will be back. Mercedes have been known not only for starting strongly but mainly for finishing strong in the last few seasons and maybe, for sure they’ve been honest and it is true that they have been struggling because they were not in the fight for pole today and it’s a surprise to see but at the same time, I strongly believe that they will get themselves back in the main race.”

After an exciting qualifying session, the season is set to get underway on Sunday at the Bahrain International circuit.

Mercedes driver believes Ferrari and Red Bull are in "another league"

Lewis Hamilton insists that Mercedes truly are struggling compared to Ferrari and Red Bull and that today's qualifying result itself was a positive surprise for him.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Hamilton said:

“We’ve just kept our heads down, kept working away, so I’m proud of everyone for just staying positive. To get fifth in quali… Those guys ahead of us are in another league, so I’m generally happy with where we are.”

The Briton qualified behind both Red Bull and Ferrari cars and is set to start the season in fifth at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

