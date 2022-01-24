Top 3 redemption drives of F1 2021

The 2021 F1 season will go down in history as one of the most intense seasons, filled with dramatic controversies, victories, and disappointments. The season went beyond expectations for some drivers across the grid who took the year to prove their talent for the first time. Some drivers, however, went above and beyond to show the world their worth once again.

The top 3 drives of vindication from F1 2021

#3 Lewis Hamilton - Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton had possibly the toughest season of his F1 career so far last year. The 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix threw obstacle after obstacle towards the seven-time world champion, starting with the disqualification from qualifying on Friday in Sao Paulo due to DRS infringement. He started the sprint qualifying session on Saturday from the back of the grid and made it up to fifth. While he was set to start the final race on Sunday on P5, he took another grid penalty for an engine change and started from tenth.

After several setbacks as well as an unusual lack of momentum from the previous few races, Hamilton drove the most sensational race at Interlagos. He took the victory from Max Verstappen, strengthening his chances at the championship title. Going into the race, the Dutchman had a 21-point lead over Hamilton but this unbelievable Grand Prix gave Hamilton a much-needed boost in confidence and momentum to challenge Verstappen until the very end of the season.

#2 Fernando Alonso - Qatar Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso is considered to be one of the most talented drivers in the history of F1. Now officially the oldest driver on the grid, Alonso achieved his first podium finish in seven long years at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. In November last year, the Spaniard became one of only three drivers aged over 40 to secure a podium, doing so with a midfield car. Not only did Alonso redeem himself on track and prove to the world that age has got nothing on him, but he also took the 2021 season to redeem himself as a team player.

His return to the sport with Alpine alongside Esteban Ocon has been pretty impressive and the team dynamics seem to be better than ever before. The 40-year-old does not have the best reputation as a team-mate. The support that both Alpine drivers have given each other throughout the season and the contribution of each one to the other's season highlights, however, is undeniable.

#1 Daniel Ricciardo - Italian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo has had a rocky journey in F1 ever since he departed from Red Bull after the 2018 season. After switching teams twice, the Aussie clinched a phenomenal victory at last year's Italian Grand Prix, giving McLaren their first win since 2012. It was also Ricciardo's first race win since the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix. The race was symbolic of the long and difficult journey the McLaren driver had to make to come back for his eighth race win. His words, "I never left", represent the restoration of his faith and that of everyone else in the paddock of Ricciardo's talent on track.

Monza gave the season's only 1-2 finish with Lando Norris coming in at second behind his team-mate. Fans hope that the win and improved consistency towards the end of the season will give the Honey Badger enough momentum to come back stronger in 2022.

