Top 5 F1 drivers with most wins without winning a championship

Over the years, F1 has produced some of the greatest drivers in the world of motorsports. However, there have been some exceptionally talented drivers in Formula One who have won multiple races without winning a championship.

Drivers such as Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, and Mark Webber are some of the most recent examples of multiple race winners without a title to their name.

Below is the list of Top 5 drivers with most wins without winning a championship:

Sir Stirling Moss- 16 F1 Wins

The British driver is one of the most iconic drivers in Formula 1 history, winning 16 times out of 66 starts during his career. He finished P2 in the Driver's Championship four times and P3 thrice over his legendary racing career.

Moss came agonizingly close to winning his maiden world title in the 1958 season, losing it to Mike Hawthorn by just a point.

David Coulthard- 13 F1 Wins

In a career spanning 15 years, David Coulthard raced for some of the most iconic names in the sport, such as Red Bull and McLaren, and won 13 races.

The Scot finished P2 in the championship in the 2001 season, finishing 58 points behind Michael Schumacher. He was always the No.2 driver for his teams racing alongside Mika Hakkinen, Kimi Raikkonen, and Damon Hill.

Carlos Reutemann- 12 F1 Wins

The Argentine competed at the pinnacle of the sport for a decade, from 1972 to 1982, and won twelve races in that period.

Reutemann finished P2 in the Driver's Championship for three consecutive seasons in 1981. Reutemann raced for several iconic teams, such as Ferrari, Lotus, and Williams.

Rubens Barrichello- 11 F1 Wins

The Brazilian driver is often remembered for playing second fiddle to seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher throughout their time in Ferrari from 2000 to 2005.

However, during the Italian team's most dominant period, he was able to win nine races and finish behind his accomplished German drive teammate twice in the championship in 2002 and 2004.

Felipe Massa- 11 F1 Wins

Brazilian driver Felipe Massa was never able to achieve his goal of being a world champion, as he was cruelly denied in the 2008 season when Lewis Hamilton lifted the title in front of his home fans.

The former Ferrari driver won 11 races in his time with the Prancing Horse but was never able to replicate his feat from the 2008 campaign.