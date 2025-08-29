  • home icon
  • "Tory Russell just got into my good graces again": Fans react to George Russell supporting Lewis Hamilton amidst struggles at Ferrari

"Tory Russell just got into my good graces again": Fans react to George Russell supporting Lewis Hamilton amidst struggles at Ferrari

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Aug 29, 2025 05:51 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Practice - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell participate in the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix Du Canada- Source: Getty

F1 fans were left delighted after Mercedes driver George Russell shut down claims after his former teammate and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton believed that he was 'useless' after his disappointing qualifying in Hungary. The seven-time F1 world champion has found it difficult to produce consistent results with the SF25 and keep pace with his new teammate Charles Leclerc in the first half of the 2025 season.

While the Monegasque claimed five podiums and even came close to getting the team's first victory in a main race, Hamilton has yet to stand on a podium thus far. The British driver was highly critical of himself during the qualifying session in Hungary ahead of the summer break and even mentioned that the Italian team should change its driver to get better results.

However, speaking with Autosport in Zandvoort ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, George Russell believed that his former teammate Lewis Hamilton was talking nonsense as he held the latter as the greatest driver of all time in the sport, saying:

“Of course, he's talking nonsense when he says something like that because he's the greatest driver of all time. I think in a situation like that, when you go from the race track and you're in front of the media within 10 minutes, you have all of these emotions.
"When you have a bad day, that's how you feel. When you have a good day, everything changes. He's still an exceptional driver. He obviously won the sprint straight away at the start of the year in China. He's clearly still got it."
F1 fans took to the social media platform X to give their reactions to George Russell's comments about Lewis Hamilton, with one fan claiming:

"Tory Russell just got into my good graces again."
"I love how Russell talks him up, having beaten him twice when at Mercs!" said a fan.
"Everyone loves Lewis Hamilton, and it doesn't matter if he's having a bit of a struggle. Still the GOAT,"
Here are some more reactions:

"But if I tell you George is the og Team LH before Isack & Franco exist, y'all won't listen," wrote another.
"George continues to be one of my faves,"
"Tell 'em, George! These m** act like the Sprint win never happened!"
Lewis Hamilton sits in P6 in the driver's standings with 109 points to his name, while his ex-teammate George Russell is in P4 with 172 points, including a race win.

Lewis Hamilton clarifies his 'useless' comment from Budapest

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated his description of calling himself useless during the Hungarian Grand Prix was not true, and was said during the heat of the moment.

Speaking with Sky Sports in Zandvoort, the 40-year-old said and reflected on his comments:

"Firstly, in the heat of the moment, that can happen to anyone. It's obviously not truly how I feel. I haven't worked with anyone during this break. I've just been with family, been with my niece and nephew, with (his dog) Roscoe. It's been great."

The British driver would hope for more consistency in the second half of the season, as it would help him heading into next season with new regulations coming up in 2026.






