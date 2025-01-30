Toto Wolff breaks his silence on Lewis Hamilton's first appearance in Ferrari colors

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made his first remark on Lewis Hamilton being pictured in Ferrari colors and compared it to seeing your partner with a new friend. The British driver was a part of the German outfit since 2013 when he shocked everyone by making that move from McLaren.

The move had been followed by stunning success for the driver from 2014 onwards. With Mercedes, the driver broke his title drought by winning his first title since 2008. The partnership embarked on an 8-year dominant run from 2014 to 2021.

Hamilton has recently begun his journey with Ferrari, and his pictures in the team's colors went viral as well. Mercedes boss Wolff was questioned about his views on seeing his former driver in rival colors during the Autosport awards. The Austrian said (via Sky):

"It’s a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it’s all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend! But I’m really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic that he made – it was so well curated and no surprise with Lewis.”

Hamilton won 6 world titles while Mercedes itself accomplished 8 titles. The dominant run, however, ended with the change in regulations in 2022, and the German team was unable to build a car capable of fighting for the title. With the clock ticking on his F1 career, Hamilton took the call to go for glory and pursue his 8th world title with Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton on racing in Ferrari colors in 2025

Lewis Hamilton had a very emotional reaction to going to Maranello and driving a Ferrari for the time. The British driver had the Tifosi lined up to greet him on his first day with the team. Being the most successful driver ever and driving for the most successful team is iconic and he said that this was one of the days that he will always remember:

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today."

Hamilton has moved to Ferrari in a bid to challenge for an 8th title. For Mercedes however, this offers an opportunity to start rebuilding as well as the team looks at life beyond Hamilton with a young Kimi Antonelli in the squad.

