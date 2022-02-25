"I don't think anyone is consciously biased" - Toto Wolff and Christian Horner disagree with Lewis Hamilton's views of biased F1 stewarding

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, along with Red Bull’s Christian Horner disagrees with Lewis Hamilton’s recent claims about the FIA being biased towards a few drivers.

Wolff believes F1 stewards are not ‘deliberately biased’, but rather make poor decisions due to a lack of adequate support. Speaking to the media during the Barcelona testing, the Austrian said:

"I don't think anyone is deliberately biased to be honest; we're talking about intelligent people here. But the most important aspect when we talk about the stewards is that they get enough support. There has to be a certain standard; we deserve that, and expect everyone too."

Wolff says he’s confident many issues relating to stewarding and race direction during the previous season would be fixed under new FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Meanwhile, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner echoed Wolff’s comments, saying that F1 stewards have never been partisan.

He believes much of the controversies surrounding stewarding decisions in recent years have been mainly due to F1’s poor sporting regulations. Speaking to the media in Barcelona, he said:

“I think a lot of problems are related to the rules. If you have a very complex regulation, it leaves room for interpretation. Formula 1 needs are clear rules that are easier for the stewards to enforce. All teams have had to endure decisions that we didn't agree with, but I don't believe there were any stewards who are deliberately biased.”

Helmut Marko doubts Lewis Hamilton can top his 2021 performances

Red Bull special advisor Helmut Marko is sceptical of Lewis Hamilton’s recent comments about upping his performances in 2022.

The Austrian believes Hamilton may not be able to sustain that kind of performance for long. Speaking in an interview with Osterreich, he said in this regard:

“(Hamilton) delivered an incredible second half of the season (in 2021). But I can hardly imagine that he can drive at this level for much longer. He's at his peak now, and age is starting to come into play.”

Earlier this week, after Mercedes’ 2022 car launch, Lewis Hamilton issued a warning to his rivals claiming that he had more to deliver in the sport.

