Toto Wolff claims Mercedes "delighted" to welcome Mick Schumacher while listing his "important qualities"

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff was delighted to welcome Mick Schumacher to the team. The German marque was the last team that the great Michael Schumacher represented and the team had tried to sign the legend's son in the past as well. With Mick Schumacher now cutting all ties with Ferrari, the young German was finally free to make the move.

While announcing Mick Schumacher as the team's reserve driver for the 2023 F1 season, Toto Wolff was delighted to welcome the German to the team. In the press release issued by the team, Wolff said,

"Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the Team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14. We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise."

Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Non-Executive Chairman and CTO Mercedes-Benz AG, was also happy to have the Schumacher name on the team as he said,

"It’s great to have Mick on board. He has already demonstrated impressive talent on the track, and I look forward to watching him apply that to the development side, too. He has a great deal to offer in this important role. We have big plans for 2023 and Mick is integral to those as part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 family."

Mick Schumacher thrilled to be a part of the Mercedes family

Mick Schumacher was excited to join the German team and felt this was an important step in his journey to continue to get better in the sport. He said,

"I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment."

He added,

"I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the team."

Mick Schumacher was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Haas for the 2023 F1 season and will be hoping to find a way back to the F1 grid in 2024.

