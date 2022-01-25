Toto Wolff says he’s open to Mick Schumacher racing for Mercedes in the future

Toto Wolff is open to Mick Schumacher racing for Mercedes “someday” in the future. Wolff believes that Schumacher deserves to be in a “top car” but still has long way to go to reach there.

When asked if one day Mick Schumacher could be driving for the Silver Arrows during an interview with RTL, the Austrian said:

“Why not? That’s exactly the pressure I don’t want to put on Mick. If I deliver the headline now ‘One day Mick will be in the Mercedes’, it doesn’t make sense at this point. Mick definitely has the potential to sit in a top car and why not in a Mercedes? But he has to go his way. You have to give him time.”

The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, Mick made his F1 debut last season with Haas. His rookie season in the top flight of motorsports was generally unremarkable owing to the lack of car development by the team. The young German, however, shone in junior formula on his way to F1, notching up F3 and F2 titles in successive years.

Meanwhile, despite the lack of pace from the Haas VF-21, Schumacher impressed with a Q2 appearance. His battle with championship leader Max Verstappen and a few others at the Hungarian Grand Prix was also remarkable.

James Allison feels new regulations will prove Mercedes did not just “luck into” multiple championships

James Allison says his team Mercedes is always excited about the new regulations. He felt it allowed them to demonstrate to the world that they haven’t just been lucky in the last few years, while notching up eight successive constructors' championships.

Speaking of the efforts his team has put in to develop their 2022 challenger in a video posted on the team’s official social handles, Allison said:

“We do love it when new regulations come along. We see it as an opportunity to show that we haven't just been lucky. Over the years we haven't merely stumbled into a formula. It’s often talked about as the turbo-hybrid era, as if we sort of stumbled into some God-given right to be dominant all these last seasons. We see every single regulation change as an opportunity to pit our wits against them and see whether we actually deserve still to be competitive.”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Eight incredible years. Eight Constructors' titles.



And our Team Photographer Steve Etherington has been with us every step of the way…



Take a look at the past eight years, through his camera lens and tell us your fave shot! 📸 2014-2021Eight incredible years. Eight Constructors' titles.And our Team Photographer Steve Etherington has been with us every step of the way…Take a look at the past eight years, through his camera lens and tell us your fave shot! 📸 2014-2021 🏆👊 Eight incredible years. Eight Constructors' titles.And our Team Photographer Steve Etherington has been with us every step of the way… Take a look at the past eight years, through his camera lens and tell us your fave shot! 📸👀 https://t.co/cQO2npO69W

Also Read Article Continues below

Mercedes have dominated the sport since 2014, when new hybrid power unit regulations were introduced. The German team have notched up eight successive constructors' titles and seven drivers’ titles.

Edited by Anurag C