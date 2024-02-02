Toto Wolff not surprised by Lewis Hamilton’s decision to join F1 heavyweight Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari in 2025 has sent the F1 world into a meltdown, catching many off guard. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, however, has explained that he was not surprised by the move itself, but by its timing.

After securing Hamilton's services until 2025 last season, Mercedes team principal had a smooth off-season until it all unraveled. Hamilton broke news about his new signing during his visit to Wolff's residence in Oxford, England, on Wednesday (January 31) morning during a planned breakfast.

Wolff added that every driver dreams of driving for Ferrari, and he wasn't surprised by Hamilton's decision to do the same. He stated that he didn't attempt to persuade his ace driver to stay with the Silver Arrows, as the seven-time champion had already made up his mind.

"Every race driver dreams of being in a red overall in the red car. We’ve discussed it many times before, that this would be exciting to do one day. But over the years we came to the conclusion that finishing the legacy here was something that one can be proud of," Toto Wolff was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"But I never ignored the possibility of change. Whether for Ferrari or another team. It is what it is. As I said, the fact didn’t surprise me at all. Maybe the timing. But I can understand."

Just five months after signing a two-year extension deal with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton's seismic move to Ferrari left many fans baffled. According to the team, the Brit activated an exit clause, enabling him to terminate the contract earlier.

Wolff added that Hamilton's early decision has given the team plenty of time to recruit his successor for 2025.

"When we decided Lewis and us to go for a short-term contract, we knew why we were doing it. To give him exciting options and us. In 2024 and 2025 and beyond, the driver market is very interesting and we need to look into the future... There is a variety of options. But I want to take my time," Wolff said.

Toto Wolff not doubting Lewis Hamilton's integrity ahead of the Ferrari switch

While Lewis Hamilton will eventually don the red overalls for Scuderia Ferrari, he is contracted to drive for Mercedes for the 2024 season. It could be an awkward campaign for both Lewis Hamilton and the Silver Arrows knowing they will be parting ways at the end of the season.

Ahead of Hamilton's much-anticipated switch to rival Ferrari, Toto Wolff expressed complete confidence in the 39-year-old's integrity with respect to sharing information with Ferrari.

"In terms of development going forward, it’s something we need to look at. We will evaluate later in the season," he was quoted by The Telegraph.

"But that’s not something that bothers me at all. We have engineers that go to other teams. I don’t have any doubt in Lewis’ integrity in terms of sharing information."

The Mercedes team principal has also ensured that the team will be "transparent and fair" in briefings with their outgoing driver.