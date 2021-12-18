"We don't take that personally" - Toto Wolff on "unworthy losers" comment from Red Bull

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed he is not bothered by Red Bull's "unworthy losers' comment after the conclusion of the 2021 F1 season.

Wolff and Mercedes felt that Lewis Hamilton's defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was an unjust affair, owing to the way the Safety Car restart was handled at the end of the race.

Mercedes filed a protest in the immediate aftermath of the race, led by Toto Wolff, but it was dismissed swiftly by race stewards.

As the team planned its intention to appeal, Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko took a jibe at their competitors by calling Toto Wolff and his Mercedes outfit "unworthy losers."

The 49-year-old is not perturbed by this at all. Speaking to Bild in Germany, Toto Wolff said this when asked if he had forgiven what Marko had exclaimed:

“These are things that arise from emotions. We don't take that personally. You deserve the win."

Toto Wolff also said that Mercedes hopes for clearer laws and transparency in F1 so that such instances can be prevented from occurring.

Wolff and his team had the only bitter pill to swallow with the loss of the world drivers' championship, a title that they have had an apparent stranglehold on since 2014, until this year. They did, however, win the 2021 constructors' world championship in a rather convincing manner.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton commended for FIA Gala snub by David Croft

F1 commentator David Croft commended both Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton after the pair decided not to attend the FIA Gala in Paris earlier this week.

Croft was not at all surprised by the absence of Wolff and his driver, and said:

“Why go along and sit there when they still feel such raw, strong emotions from Sunday in Abu Dhabi? Why go along to attend the prize-giving gala? I’m sure they could actually do with a break from the sport.”

He then went on to add:

“I say good on Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton for not going to the FIA gala tonight."

Toto Wolff said he was skipping the event on account of his 'loyalty to Lewis Hamilton' while citing 'personal reasons' for the Briton's absence. Senior engineer James Allison went in Toto Wolff's stead to collect the constructors' world championship trophy.

There is already speculation that Lewis Hamilton may be considering walking away from F1. Toto Wolff hopes that Hamilton does not act on his 'disillusionment' of the moment while making such a big decision.

