Toto Wolff urges Ferrari shows “the trust” in under-fire boss Fred Vasseur

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has come out in support of Fred Vasseur, who has been rumored to leave the team after the 2025 season, with reports emerging as early as the Canadian GP weekend. Amid this, Wolff has requested Ferrari to trust Vasseur and his vision.Fred Vasseur joined Ferrari as the team principal in December 2022, replacing Mattia Binotto. The Frenchman was brought in to take Ferrari back to winning ways, as the Maranello-based stable hasn't won a title since the late 2000s.F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: GettyAmid Ferrari's failure to fight for the championship another season, Toto Wolff detailed how it takes more than a couple of years to get a team back to winning ways. The Mercedes boss gave the example of Jean Todt, who won the first championship with Ferrari eight years after joining the Italian stable.Wolff further explained the role played by Italian media and the pressure of being the Ferrari boss.“He [Vasseur] just needs to be given the trust to run this. He’s perfectly aware that in Italy, it’s like managing the football national team. You’re going to have the scrutiny from the media,” Toto Wolff said, via F1.“Maybe that’s something you need to grow a little bit of a thick skin, because if he wins, he is Jesus Christ, and if you lose, you’re a loser. That’s how Italy is. That’s fantastic. That’s the passion that is in there. You’ve got to embrace that. Maybe that’s something he needs to learn. But the rest, he should be given the confidence in running this team. They won’t get anybody better,” Wolff added.While the Frenchman has been able to make improvements at the team, which included P3 and P2 finishes in the Constructors' championship in 2023 and 202,4, respectively, the Scuderia hasn't seemed competitive enough to challenge for the title, being beaten by first Red Bull and now McLaren in the performance index.Despite signing Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season, the struggles at the Maranello-based team continue. Both Hamilton and Vasseur were rumored to exit the team after the 2025 season, but it was rubbished by the duo.Toto Wolff gives Mercedes example to support Fred Vasseur's case at FerrariMercedes last won a Constructors' championship in 2021. However, since the introduction of the new regulations, the Silver Arrows have been nowhere near Red Bull or McLaren in challenging for the title. Yet, nobody bats an eye at Toto Wolff.F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice - Source: GettyThe Mercedes CEO explained the same, suggesting the pressure from the media and Ferrari towards Fred Vasseur was unnecessary. Toto Wolff said:“Look at us. I’m not enjoying being in a phase that it’s the third year in a row that we are not fighting for a championship. We’re not useless. We have really good weekends. We’re winning races. It’s respectable at times. And when it’s not good, nobody’s questioning in a way whether the top guy is doing a good job or not. Leave him the space. Let him do [things]. They need to just let them do [things].”According to recent reports, Ferrari chairman John Elkann is reportedly considering a McLaren-like structure, and placing a CEO above Fred Vasseur, like Zak Brown above Andrea Stella.