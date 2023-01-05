Create

“Trust Haas to even bottle a logo”: American team’s new logo leaves F1 fans unimpressed

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jan 05, 2023 01:22 PM IST
Haas F1 team's new logo has drawn varied reactions from fans online (Photo by Andrew Hone/Getty Images for Haas)

The Haas F1 team recently changed its logo and entire branding after signing a major sponsorship deal with MoneyGram. The team's social media department also updated its profile picture on the American outfit's official Twitter handle. After the team cut ties with Uralkali following the Russian invasion and then terminated Nikita Mazepin's contract, Haas was left without a major sponsor throughout the 2022 F1 season.

The team, however, has now successfully made a deal with MoneyGram as its title sponsor. Hence, it will now officially be known as the 'MoneyGram Haas F1 team' in the paddock, similar to how Red Bull is officially called 'Oracle Red Bull Racing' since its title sponsorship with Oracle.

Introducing the bold new @MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 🔴⚫⚪#HaasF1 #MoneyGramDrivesYou https://t.co/Ryuj9xM38E

Since Haas is one of the most struggling teams in the F1 paddock, both in financial and performance terms, this new sponsorship with a new company should bode well for it. MoneyGram is an American cross-border P2P payment and money transfer company. Hence, this new partnership is looking quite good for the team since it is also based in America.

Along with the announcement of the deal, new details regarding the sponsorship contract have also been revealed. According to RacingNews365, Haas will receive around $20 million per season from MoneyGram over the next three years. This tells us that the partnership will be tested for three years and if the team can drastically improve, the sponsorship will renew and continue. Regardless, this financial aid from MoneyGram will be extremely helpful for the team in the future.

F1 fans react to Haas' new logo and sponsorship with MoneyGram

As with most changes that take place in the sport, Haas' new title sponsor and logo have also split the entire F1 fanbase. Some were not at all impressed by the overall design of the logo, while others loved it. The American team has also come under scrutiny from fans due to its poor performances in F1.

Several F1 fans commented on how the team didn't put in any effort to make the logo more unique and creative. Some even dragged other matters into the comment section regarding how Mick Schumacher was unable to perform well for the team.

Trust haas to even bottle a logo....
@HaasF1Team @MoneyGram Who cares? You have ruined Mick.
@HaasF1Team @MoneyGram that logo is one of the worst f1 logos i have ever seen
@HaasF1Team @MoneyGram so y’all legit proved your logo took no effort to make

F1 fans also humorously tweeted pictures of different F1 drivers with confused expressions, conveying how confusing and weird the new logo looks.

@HaasF1Team Bro? https://t.co/5aCijCoz8h
@HaasF1Team Oh jesus... https://t.co/eUaOGHBTde
@HaasF1Team https://t.co/ktTBOsYnKY
@HaasF1Team https://t.co/eR2k3z3gMR

Some fans, however, liked the team's new logo and tweeted positive comments about it. They also hoped that the team will do better with a strong title sponsor. The well-wishers also talked about how the team should also try to design a black livery that might go well with the new logo.

@HaasF1Team @MoneyGram genuinely like this look, it's really neat just wish it was on a black background for the pfp
MAKE THIS HAPPEN @HaasF1Team design by @stefanclift https://t.co/dsz3HilxDb
@HaasF1Team @MoneyGram Good luck this year. Hopefully you designed a car that has better aerodynamics than a cnc machine and can keep up with the field.
@HaasF1Team @MoneyGram Nice. Congratulations, glad you found the main sponsor
@HaasF1Team @MoneyGram Do I sense a bit of black…? https://t.co/sUeQM3jthM

Overall, most F1 fans didn't like the new logo created by the team with its new sponsor, MoneyGram. The design won't matter much, however, if the team starts to perform well in the future with the help of good financial support from the new sponsor.

