Two-time F1 champion's grandson to drive for Haas in free practice at 2022 Mexico and Abu Dhabi GP

Pietro Fittipaldi is all set to drive the Haas VF-22 during the FP1 sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. The driver will then fulfill Haas' obligation to run a rookie for two free practice sessions in 2022.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner was more than happy to let Fittipaldi run the car. Guenther told Motorsport:

"I’m very happy we’re able to give Pietro another couple of stints behind the wheel of the VF-22 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi as part of our mandated rookie running this season. He obviously still qualifies having only competed in two grands prix for us back in 2020. Pietro, as always, did a great job for us earlier in pre-season testing when he got to drive the VF-22 for the first time in Bahrain. "

Fittipaldi is the grandson of famed two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi. While he has previously stepped in for Haas during two races in the 2020 season, the driver still qualifies as a "rookie."

Pietro was very excited to learn about the news himself:

“Super excited to announce that I’ll be doing the FP1 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. I want to thank Haas F1 Team for the great opportunity. I drove the car at the beginning of the year in Bahrain, but to get a chance to drive the VF-22 during a race weekend is awesome”

In his current role with the team as a reserve and test driver, the Brazilian has already driven the car for the first time in 2022 during their pre-season testing.

Haas boss clarifies his desire to not bring a rookie in 2023

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner clarified that he is not a big fan of rookies and doesn't want them in 2023. The team is not in a hurry to fill up their empty seat, and is weighing their options.

The outfit wants to retain the services of an experienced driver and are not necessarily confident in Mick Schumacher:

"Still thinking, you know, we want to take our time to make sure that next year at no stage we think ‘we did this too quick’ – because we don’t need to be in a hurry now. There is not a lot out there anymore on open seats and drivers. There’s not a lot of options, so we just want to make sure that we take the right decision and have no regrets next year."

Schumacher, on the other hand, has no seat for the 2023 season yet. He is only left with two options in the form of his current team and Williams F1.

