Ukraine asks the FIA to ban drivers with Russian licenses, including Haas F1's Nikita Mazepin

Detail of the FIA logo is seen during practice for the Turkish Grand Prix (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Detail of the FIA logo is seen during practice for the Turkish Grand Prix (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 28, 2022 11:58 PM IST
News

The Ukrainian auto federation has urged the FIA to ban drivers with Russian licenses from racing in F1 and other forms of motorsport internationally. The request was voiced by the Ukrainian motorsport body in a letter to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Automobile Federation of Ukraine (FAU) has urged Ben Sulayem to ban Russian and Belarussian drivers with Russian Automobile Federation licenses from all forms of motorsport. The request comes after the International Olympic Committee banned athletes from Russia and Belarusian territories from competing.

Ukraine’s motorsport federation has called on the FIA to ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers, including Formula 1's Nikita Mazepin, from competing at international level. The ban would also impact Daniil Kvyat and Ferrari junior Robert Shwartzman.#F1 https://t.co/uOdb36lqIL

FAU president Leonid Kostyuchenko wrote a letter to president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in response to FIA’s letter showing full support for the Ukrainians in the current state of affairs. Should the FIA accede to the FAU’s request, it would result in F1 driver Nikita Mazepin being affected as a result of the ban, along with Ferrari reserve driver Robert Shwartzman.

Kostyuchenko has also requested the cancelation or prohibition of motorsport events in Russian and Belarusian territory. The request also included the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian members from the FIA and its commissions.

Haas to decide Nikita Mazepin’s F1 future within a week

While there has been global condemnation of the situation in Ukraine and harsh sanctions imposed on Russia, F1’s association with Russian interests has become a dicey affair. The sport has announced the removal of the Russian Grand Prix from the calendar for now. This was followed by the Haas team dropping their Russian sponsor Uralkali from their livery for the final day of the Barcelona test.

Guenther Steiner spoke to Craig Slater on why Haas took the decision to remove the branding of their Russian sponsor Uralkali from their car in Barcelona and the future of their driver, Nikita Mazepin. https://t.co/lUKtVC6AdQ
Haas driver Nikita Mazepin’s future for the 2022 season, however, remains uncertain due to the escalating situation in Ukraine. The American-owned team’s principal Gunther Steiner has confirmed that the Russian driver’s future will be decided within a week and Piero Fittipaldi could be a possible replacement.

Edited by Anurag C
Fetching more content...
