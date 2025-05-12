"Unfollowing your dog is wild once. Let alone twice": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton unfollowing his dog on Instagram

F1 fans have been reacting to Lewis Hamilton unfollowing everyone on his Instagram account, including his dog Roscoe. The French Bulldog, who has an Instagram account with over a million followers, was among those unfollowed, leading to a variety of reactions from fans.

Lewis Hamilton was only following eight accounts on Instagram prior to his recent activity. Apart from Roscoe's account, the F1 legend also unfollowed his team Scuderia Ferrari's official account. Now, the Briton has gone back to not following anybody on the social media platform, as he did the same in 2022.

Many fans and users online reacted to this update, with some joking about how Hamilton unfollowing his dog is unacceptable.

"Unfollowing your dog is wild once. Let alone twice," joked one fan.

"LEAVE HIM ALONE 😭" said another fan.

"The way Roscoe even caught a stray, I am crying", said another user.

Here are some other reactions:

"Lol he did it again? Unless it's some kind of glitch or something, that's some serious attention seeking behaviour," claimed a user.

"What ferrari does to a man," said another fan.

"What is he selling this time?" commented another fan.

Lewis Hamilton endured one of his worst career races in the latest round of the 2025 F1 season at Miami. The 40-year-old had multiple arguments with the Ferrari pit wall during the race, regarding the strategy decisions employed by the team, and eventually ended the race in P8 position.

While the former Mercedes man has thrived in both the Sprint races this season so far, he is yet to beat his teammate Charles Leclerc in conventional qualifying or main race in 2025. Hamilton also witnessed his worst qualifying result of the season, as he was eliminated in Q2, and started the race from P12 in Miami.

Lewis Hamilton shares a mirror selfie with his fans

Lewis Hamilton co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton shared a mirror selfie via his Instagram story on Sunday, in which he was sporting Lululemon clothing. The 7x F1 world champion has been a brand ambassador of the American clothing brand since February 2025.

Hamilton is said to be collaborating with Lululemon on 'product innovation and advocacy' during this partnership, according to the brand itself. The company's Centre for Social Impact is also partnering with the Ferrari driver's Mission 44 initiative, which aims to empower young people.

Hamilton has always showcased a leaning to the fashion world, most recently appearing at and co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala in New York. The Briton has also recently been in partnership with other fashion and clothing brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and Dior.

