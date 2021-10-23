×
USGP FP2 results: Perez fastest, followed by Norris and Hamilton

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving during practice ahead of the 2021 USGP in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving during practice ahead of the 2021 USGP in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 23, 2021 03:52 AM IST
News

Sergio Perez topped the timesheet of the second practice session ahead of the 2021 USGP. The Red Bull Racing driver was followed by McLaren driver Lando Norris who classified second fastest, and Lewis Hamilton who classified third fastest.

Perez's fastest lap was clocked at 1 minute 34.946 seconds on the soft tyre compound. Norris’ fastest lap was 0.257 seconds adrift Perez’s quickest. On the other hand, Hamilton’s fastest lap was 0.364 seconds slower than the Mexican and a tenth away from Norris’ pace.

Valtteri Bottasduring practice ahead of the 2021 USGP in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Valtteri Bottasduring practice ahead of the 2021 USGP in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who has been penalized with a grid penalty for an engine change ahead of the USGP, clocked the fourth fastest lap of the session. The two Mercedes drivers were split by a narrow margin of 0.05 seconds.

Hamilton’s fastest lap, which was deleted, was only 0.1 seconds quicker than the rest. So Mercedes' overall performance in FP2 was not a pace-dominating show like in FP1, earlier in the day.

Friday practice is over. 🏁FP2 ends with Lando in P2 and Daniel in P5. Let the hard work continue, team. 🙌#USGP 🇺🇸 https://t.co/GooWTyeLfU

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo clocked the fifth fastest lap of the session, an improvement from his FP1 classification of 16th. The Australian was followed by Lance Stroll, who classified sixth in the session.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc clocked the seventh fastest time while his team-mate Carlos Sainz clocked the ninth fastest time. Ferrari drivers were split by a margin of 0.347 seconds. Sandwiched between the two Ferraris was Max Verstappen, classified eighth in FP2 ahead of the USGP.

Neck and neck in the title battle, and in FP2 😲 #USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 https://t.co/wXuBD6kecG

When Verstappen attempted his qualifying simulation laps, his quickest lap had to be aborted as he was hindered by Hamilton. The duo went wheel-to-wheel on the track, only to leave the Dutchman frustrated. The Red Bull Racing driver eventually aborted his lap and ditched his set of soft tires, switching to medium tires for race simulations.

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi classified tenth to round up the top 10 fastest of the FP2 session ahead of the USGP. The Italian was a place down from his FP1 result, which was ninth.

🏁 END OF FP2 🏁Perez leads Norris followed by the two Mercedes drivers#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 https://t.co/S1C1xUTfM8

The second free practice session of the USGP involved a few qualifying simulation runs and mostly long race simulation runs. Most drivers had their fastest lap times deleted for violating track limits, while some had to abort their sprint laps as they were impeded by traffic.

Due to the shortened FP2 session and larger focus on long runs by most teams, the current classification might not be an accurate representation of the pecking order in qualifying. The FP3 ahead of the qualifying session of the USGP should be a stronger indicator of what to expect.

The full classification of the USGP FP2 results ahead of qualifying is as follows :

Driver 

Team 

Time 

 Sergio Perez 

Red Bull Racing 

1: 34.946

Lando Norris 

McLaren

1; 35.203

Lewis Hamilton 

Mercedes

1:35.310

Valtteri Bottas 

Mercedes 

1:35.360

Daniel Ricciardo 

McLaren

1:35.547

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin Racing 

1: 35.561 

Charles Leclerc 

Ferrari 

1:35.572

Max Verstappen 

Red Bull Racing 

1:35. 824

Carlos Sainz 

Ferrari 

1: 35.919

Antonio Giovinazzo

Alfa Romeo 

1: 36.138

Esteban Ocon 

Alpine 

1:36.158

Pierre Gasly 

Alpha Tauri 

1: 36.242

Fernando Alonso

Alpine 

1:36.376

Kimi Raikkonen 

Alfa Romeo

1: 36.558

Sebastian Vettel 

Aston Martin Racing 

1: 36.718

Yuki Tsunoda

Alpha Tauri 

1: 36.982 

Mick Schumacher 

Haas 

1: 37.041

Nicholas Latifi 

Williams 

1: 37.254

George Russell 

Williams 

1: 37.490

Nikita Mazepin 

Haas 

1: 38.026

Edited by Ashish Yadav
