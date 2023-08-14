"Vasseur continues his love affair with Toto": Red Bull chief's latest jibe at rivals over 2026 F1 power unit claims

Red Bull senior advisor Dr. Helmut Marko recently spoke about their complaints about the 2026 power unit and how other teams like Ferrari and Mercedes are not protesting against it. While speaking about the power unit, he also took jabs at Ferrari and Mercedes' team principals, Frederic Vasseur and Toto Wolff.

F1 will once again see a massive change in the technical regulations in 2026, particularly because entirely new power unit systems will be introduced by various work teams. However, the reigning world champions are not willing to agree to certain rules regarding the power unit and what kind of energy is being used.

On the one hand, the heads of the sport are willing to increase the battery limit in each car and shift the power more towards electrical. Another debate is the size and weight of the cars in 2026, which will increase if larger batteries are installed.

Helmut Marko recently talked about the weight of the future F1 cars and how smaller cars could affect them negatively when it comes to their overall aerodynamics as well. The Red Bull senior said:

"That's where we should start. The cars have to get lighter and smaller again. If you then need 30 liters of fuel just to charge the battery, then something is wrong in terms of approach. The fact that you then have to slim down the car aerodynamically so that it no longer has any air resistance means that the effect of the slipstream is lost. There are brands that have the same concerns."

Furthermore, he also took shots at Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur and Mercedes' Toto Wolff about how neither of the two is agreeing with Red Bull's concerns. Marko ended:

"[Frederic] Vasseur is continuing his love affair with Toto [Wolff]. Therefore, there is little resonance at Ferrari. At Renault, they don't know what they're doing. We don't have any allies at the moment. And that's not because we can't get it under control."

Christian Horner praises Red Bull for an unprecedented performance in the first half of the 2023 F1 season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner did not expect to win every single race before the summer break in August. However, his team achieved this massive milestone by dominating the sport.

He explained how each and every team member from all departments has contributed their time and effort for them to win every single Grand Prix and sprint race in the 2023 F1 season so far. He said (via Motorsport):

"It's about every member of the team, every department in the factory doing their job. You don't achieve these kinds of results by accident. It's phenomenal to go into the summer break unbeaten in both GPs and sprints. It's beyond everybody's wildest imagination to be sitting in this position now."

As of now, Red Bull comfortably sits at the top of the constructors' championship table with 503 points.