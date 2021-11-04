Alfa Romeo Racing's Frederic Vasseur optimistic of points finish at Mexican GP

Alfa Romeo Racing Team Principal Frederic Vasseur believes his team is capable of a points finish at the 2021 Mexican GP. Speaking in a team preview, the Frenchman expressed his optimism towards the race ahead and their strategy for the weekend.

Vasseur's team have missed out on several opportunities to score points over the past six races. With seven points to their name so far into the season, Alfa Romeo currently lie in the penultimate spot in the constructors' standings, ahead of Haas, who have a grand total of zero.

Frederic Vasseur believes Alfa Romeo can expect a points finish from Mexican GP

The Alfa Romeo team prepare for a pitstop during the 2021 USGP in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Looking forward to the triple header ahead, Vasseur said:

“The three races we’ll tackle in the next three weeks will be a test for the whole team, especially coming towards the end of such a long season. However, they also represent a big opportunity as we know there will be chances to come home with points in each of them.”

Commenting on the Mexican race weekend in particular, Alfa Romeo's French boss said:

“Mexico City is a very peculiar track, and the thin air makes set-up choices a challenge. Most teams run big wings at this circuit due to the low air density that poses aerodynamical challenges to the cars."

Explaining their team strategy and preparation for the weekend, Vasseur added:

“We’ve seen strategy play a big role there in the past, especially when it came to tires, so we will need to do our job well both in the cockpit and the pit-wall to make sure we maximize our returns from this race.”

The Alfa Romeo team have narrowly missed out on scoring points in several races this season. With the unpredictability and overtaking opportunities on offer at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, Vasseur is optimistic about the race.

Commenting on the missed opportunities and near-misses, Vasseur said:

“We have been 11th six times this season, thrice as many times as anyone else on the grid, so it shouldn’t be a surprise if we end up fighting for the points once again on Sunday.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With five races left on the F1 calendar, the Swiss-based outfit could possibly finish ahead of Williams Racing in the constructors' standings if they manage to capitalize on opportunities at every race weekend. For that, Alfa Romeo will have to avoid adding to their tally of P11 finishes and go one better.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee