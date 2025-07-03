"Very different": Oscar Piastri plays down Webber-Vettel dynamic comparisons with Lando Norris

McLaren's Oscar Piastri has shied away from drawing comparisons between himself and teammate Lando Norris, from Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber's (Piastri's manager) Red Bull tussle from back in the day.

Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber were teammates at Red Bull for five years between 2009 and 2013. During this time, things got quite heated on a number of occasions, and Vettel amassed the Drivers' championship four times from 2010 onwards.

One of the most noticeable incidents in 2010 was at the Turkish Grand Prix when they had an on-track collision while fighting for the Drivers' championship. At that moment, things got quite tense within the Austrian team.

In line with all this and the recent crash in Montreal with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri was asked whether he saw any similarities between his and Norris' 2025 F1 championship tussle to that of Vettel and Webber from back in the day. He said, via Racingnews365:

"No, I think the situation is very different. I think Lando and I are very different people to Mark and Seb. I think the situation within the team, the situation in their careers, was also different."

During the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season, Oscar Piastri is leading the Drivers' championship with 216 points. Norris, on the other hand, is on 201 after winning last week's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Piastri has so far managed five Grand Prix wins, whereas the Brit has managed to put on board three victories.

Oscar Piastri won't 'bring the house down' in fight against Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri is in the early stages of his Formula 1 career, having made his debut in 2023. However, just after two years, he has found himself in the thick of things in terms of a drivers' title fight against the much-experienced Lando Norris.

While Piastri is determined to lift the 2025 F1 championship, he has made it known that it would not be wise to 'bring the house down' in the process of doing it.

"I’ve said it multiple times before, but Lando and I don’t just want one opportunity this year to win a championship. We want this to go on for as long as we’re in Formula 1. The headline a few weeks ago was: It’s not wise to fight for a championship or win a championship and bring the house down with it."

Oscar Piastri has a long career in the pinnacle of motorsport ahead of him. He is only 24 years old and is going to be around the sport for many years to come.

Piastri is in the driving seat in the 2025 F1 championship tussle, but in order to stay at the top, he might be required to put in consistent performances until the end of the final race, the Abu Dhabi GP.

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More