War of words breaks out between Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson after race compromising collision in the F1 Dutch GP

A war of words has broken out between Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson after the duo made contact in the F1 Dutch GP and ended up ruining their race. The contact took place at the first safety car restart as the Williams driver lined up the Racing Bulls driver for an overtake.

Liam Lawson would first try to cover the inside and hence leave the outside open for Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard tried to line up the Kiwi around the outside for an overtake, but saw Lawson move over and hence led to contact.

The contact destroyed both Carlos Sainz's and Liam Lawson's races, but to make things worse, the Spaniard was further given a 10-second grid penalty. According to the stewards, the penalty was a result of Lawson being ahead at the apex and hence being entitled to the corner.

Carlos Sainz was, however, having none of it as the driver took aim at Liam Lawson for being someone who isn't willing to give enough space for the cars to go side by side. He told the media, including Motorsport,

"With Liam, it always seems to be very difficult to make that happen. He always seems to prefer to have a bit of contact and risk a DNF or a puncture like we did, than to actually accept having two cars side by side."

He added,

"Hopefully, it will come with more experience to him because he knows he's putting too many points on the line just for an unnecessary manoeuvre like he did. But on top of that, to then get a 10-second penalty for it, I think it's a complete joke."

Liam Lawson claps back at Carlos Sainz

Liam Lawson was having none of it from Carlos Sainz as he said that the Spaniard could have come up to him and talked instead of going to the media. Lawson pointed out the same thing that the FIA stewards did, where they specified that the Kiwi was ahead at the apex and did not have to give room to the car on the outside. He said,

"He can make all the comments in the world he likes. I wish he'd just come and talk to me about it rather than telling everybody else, but if it was my fault, I would have got a penalty. I understand his frustration. We don't want to be in these situations, and as I said, I've been on the receiving end as well. It's just the way the rules are written."

In the end, both drivers had their respective races compromised as neither Carlos Sainz nor Liam Lawson would end up finishing inside the top 10. Compare that to teammates Alex Albon(P5) and Isack Hadjar(P3), and the disappointment from the drivers does make more sense.

