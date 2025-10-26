Watch: A downbeat Lewis Hamilton faces up to the media after a disastrous F1 Mexican GP

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton only managed to finish P8 at the 2025 Mexican GP after his best starting position of P3 in the Scuderia colors. As the seven-time F1 champion appeared in front of the media for the post-race interviews, the Briton was downbeat and frustrated, with minimalist answers to the questions.Lewis Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty by the FIA stewards for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. The Briton was furious about the penalty and expressed the same on the team radio. As the Ferrari driver pitted from P3 for his first stop, he had to serve the penalty and came out of the pits outside the Top 10.The remainder of the race was spent battling the midfielders, and a shot at the podium, Hamilton's first podium for Ferrari, was gone. Lewis Hamilton, during the post-race interview, was questioned about the opening lap battle and the battle with Max Verstappen, which led to the penalty. He said,“Yeah, so, it was fun at the start, and didn't end up the way I hoped, but, you know, that's motor racing.”“No, no, it was just very, very dirty off line, and I did the best I could to keep the car, kind of bring it back to the track safely, so…” added Hamilton when questioned about rejoining the track.“Yeah, got some points, at least,” said Hamilton when asked if there were any positive takeaways from the weekend.The seven-time F1 champion didn't have a bounce in his step as he did after the qualifying, and spoke in a monotonous tone. While the penalty ruined his race, his teammate Charles Leclerc finished on the podium.Lewis Hamilton's battle with Max Verstappen and the time penalty at the Mexican GPLewis Hamilton started the race in P3 behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, and went four wide into the first turn with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. Hamilton was able to retain P3, but faced the challenge of a fast Dutchman in the opening laps.Max Verstappen banged wheels with Lewis Hamilton into Turn 1 during the move, and the Dutchman momentarily left the track into Turn 2, which allowed George Russell and Oliver Bearman to catch up.F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: GettyMax Verstappen's dive-bomb move into Turn 1, whose domino effect continued into Turn 4, where Hamilton ran wide, had to cut the corner, and rejoined the track a couple of seconds ahead of the Red Bull driver, which eventually led to the time penalty.Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur came out after the race and suggested that the 10-second penalty was a harsh one for Hamilton, who took the long way around while cutting the corner.