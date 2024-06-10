Watch: Alex Albon pulls off a double overtake on Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon pulled off a double overtake on Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo to take the P9 slot for himself during an action-packed Canadian GP. The Thai driver pulled off some incredible moves throughout as he was challenging for the points positions on Sunday with the FW46 being competitive in wet weather conditions.

Ocon displayed his prowess in the wet as he was one of the few drivers not to make the extra pitstop for the intermediate tires and continued on his used ones from the start. However, he found himself hunted by the pack of cars who were on fresh inters such as Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon.

The Alpine driver did his best to defend from the RB driver for multiple laps but it was the Williams of Alex Albon who got the P9 position from him after making the move on Ricciardo and in his best efforts to avoid contact with Esteban Ocon, he passed him as well on the brakes heading into the final chicane.

However, the double overtake ended in vain as Albon was taken out by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in the final phase of the race and took away his shot at scoring crucial points for the Grove-based team.

Esteban Ocon analyzes his Canadian GP result on Sunday

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon stated that he was 'happy' with the team scoring double points with him and his teammate Pierre Gasly in the Candian GP as he finished P10 and Gasly in P9.

As per F1.com, the French driver said:

“I am happy for the team that we were able to score points with both cars today. We did a mega race starting from the back of the grid to make it into the points, and that was amazing for the team.

"The team had to fix the car on the grid before the race started and I am very grateful for the hard work they did. The energy management was difficult towards the end of the race, meaning I could not really get the battery to its full potential."

However, he wasn't pleased with Alpine instructing him to let Gasly pass on the penultimate lap and not swap the positions back, adding:

"I had the instruction to let Pierre pass two laps to the end to catch Daniel who was ahead. I let Pierre pass me and lost a place on the second to last lap. I did what was best for the team and respected the instruction I was given.”

Due to the team orders, Pierre Gasly not only jumped him in the race but in the driver's standings as well. He currently sits at P15 with three points as compared to Esteban Ocon who occupies the P17 slot with two points.