Watch: An awkward moment surfaces online as McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri seemingly ignore Nico Hulkenberg in the podium celebrations

Nico Hulkenberg secured his maiden podium in F1 at the British GP and was paired with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on the rostrum. With the race being a special occasion for the German, fans reckoned that the papaya duo would celebrate with the Sauber driver; however, they seemingly ignored Hulkenberg during the podium celebrations as the 37-year-old sprayed the podium champagne alone.

Better late than never was Hulkenberg's motto at the British GP, as he secured his first F1 podium after a wait of 238 races. The German started the race in 19th place and moved up the grid owing to Sauber's strategic masterclass and his prowess behind the wheel of the C45.

On the other hand, McLaren secured a 1-2 finish as Norris led Piastri to the checkered flag, meaning that Hulkenberg would partner up with the papaya duo for the podium celebrations. Though many conceived that the pair would celebrate Hulkenberg's podium, an awkward moment on the podium emerged:

Meanwhile, Lando Norris won the British GP in front of his home crowd after Oscar Piastri was made to serve a 10-second time penalty for a safety car infringement mid-race.

Lando Norris did not mention Nico Hulkenberg's podium in post-race chatter, unlike Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris (L), Nico Hulkenberg, and Oscar Piastri (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg's first podium in F1 had brought an end to one of the most unfortunate statistics in the sport. With the German being on cloud nine after securing a top-three finish, Oscar Piastri acknowledged the fact and deemed the Sauber driver's podium the highlight of the day, despite being dejected after a P2 finish, in the on-track interview with Jenson Button:

"Yeah, I'm not going to say much. I'll get myself in trouble. So well done to Nico. I think that's the highlight of the day. So yeah, I'll leave it there."

While the Aussie recognized Hulkenberg's impressive feat, the same cannot be said for Lando Norris, who was overjoyed after taking victory on his home soil:

"Oh, wow. It's beautiful. Everything I dreamed of, I guess. Everything I've ever wanted to achieve. Apart from a championship, I think this is as good as it gets in terms of feelings, in terms of achievement, being proud – all of it.

"You know, this is where it all started for me, was watching actually, was watching you on TV many years ago. And now, thankfully, I've been able to have my go. So yeah, incredible race. Stressful as always, but the support from the fans made the difference today. So I’ve got to thank them for it all."

However, Norris' slip-up was not taken harshly by the F1 community in general, as he had won his home race and was over the moon due to the surge of emotions.

