Watch: Ayrton Senna calls arch-nemesis and former McLaren teammate Alain Prost 'a coward' 

Three-time world champion Ayrton Senna was not pleased with McLaren teammate Alain Prost when he found out that the Frenchman had blocked his chance to drive for the Williams F1 team.

The duo had a rough, yet legendary time at McLaren in 1988 and 1989, which ended with Prost leaving the team. Williams were the dominant team in the early 90s, as they showcased in the 1992 season, which saw Nigel Mansell win his first world title.

Mansell had stated that he would retire from the sport after the 92' season and that opened the door for Senna to join Williams from McLaren for the following season. But Prost joined the Williams F1 team and included a clause in his contract that prevented Ayrton Senna from becoming his teammate again in F1.

In a press conference, Senna did not hold back with his comments on the situation, and even labeled his rival as a "coward."

"I think if Prost wants to be called the sole champion, three-times world champion, come back in a sportive way, maybe win another championship, he should be sportive," Senna said. "The way he’s doing it, he’s behaving like a coward. And if he wants to be sportive, he must be prepared to race anybody, at any condition, at equal terms."

Alain Prost on if he ever vetoed Ayrton Senna's move to Williams

While appearing on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Alain Prost hinted that he may have vetoed Aryton Senna's move to Williams but claimed the situation at the team was different from their time at McLaren.

He said:

"So with Frank, with Williams, it was a different atmosphere. Very very close with the racing team. Very very close. But it is also an attitude that for certain drivers, like me where you are sensible, you want to have some other relation, it's different. It's a different culture. I really do not criticize. I do not criticize at all."

He added:

"But this ambiance is good for some drivers and maybe not so good for other drivers. McLaren at the time, I don't know the team today because it's different, but I think everybody could feel more or less quite well, except that sometimes they have a favorite, you know, but at least you are in the family."

Alain Prost went on to claim his fourth title in the sport in 1993 and was closely followed in second place by Ayrton Senna, who won five races that season.

Poll : 0 votes