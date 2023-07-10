WATCH: Carlos Sainz loses 3 positions within 3 corners to Sergio Perez, Alex Albon, and Charles Leclerc at the 2023 F1 British GP

Carlos Sainz had a horrendous stint on the hard tires during the latter stages of the 2023 F1 British GP. Right after the Spaniard was pitted for hard tires during the safety car between laps 33 and 38, while others pitted for mediums and softs, Sainz knew that he will have a difficult race from there.

After the restart, Carlos Sainz was in seventh and managed to keep Sergio Perez's Red Bull and other drivers behind him, but not for long. Perez kept closing the lap and trying to overtake him around turns 16 and 17. Although Perez was unable to do so, he switched his car to the inside line and overtook Sainz on turn 18. Since he was on soft tires, it was quite easy for Perez to pull away quickly.

However, Carlos Sainz was not out of danger since the next overtake was done almost immediately by Alex Albon in his Williams. As soon as Sergio Perez overtook the Ferrari driver, Albon made the most of it as well and went past Sainz on turn one. The Williams driver was also on soft tires and managed to pull over with ease.

Carlos Sainz could not catch a break since, behind Alex Albon, was his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Since the Monagasque was on medium tires, he too was able to overtake the Spaniard on turn three.

Hence, within a few corners, Sainz tumbled down the order from seventh to 10th position. Although the Ferrari driver already knew that defending against medium and soft tire runners would be hard, these many overtakes were still shocking.

Carlos Sainz's British GP qualifying session argument with Charles Leclerc

During the 2023 F1 British GP qualifying session, Carlos Sainz had a bit of an argument with his teammate Charles Leclerc. This was related to Ferrari asking Sainz to move aside for Leclerc to get a final lap in.

However, Sainz overtook Leclerc after they were back on track for their last lap of Q1. After the qualifying session, Sainz explained what happened (via Motorsport.com):

"No, no, I wasn't upset, just a high tension, high-pressure moments with nearly getting out of Q1 without setting a lap because of the chequered flag that we were waiting a lot in the last corner. And at some point, I had to go a lap in. If not, I wouldn't have put a lap in."

Sainz added:

"The problem is people behind started to overtake us, which meant, if you give a four-second gap between all the cars that meant that I was not gonna get a lap in, if everyone's gonna respect that four-second gap that we more or less give each other. And because a gentlemen's agreement doesn't exist anymore and it's been completely forgotten."

At the end of the qualifying session, Sainz finished P5, while Leclerc was P4.

