Watch: Carlos Sainz shares interesting story behind the design of his crash helmet

Carlos Sainz unveiled his crash helmet for the 2025 season of Williams Racing during the car launch event held at Silverstone. He explained that the helmet's design honored his country's flag and the growth trajectory of his new team.

Sainz joined Williams Racing for the 2025 season and signed a multi-year deal after exhausting all his other options to land a seat at a top team.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard has begun preparations for his debut with the Grove-based squad. On February 14, 2025, the team gathered at the Silverstone circuit to unveil their new challenger, FW47.

Team principal James Volwes was accompanied by his drivers Sainz and Albon. The new entrant also disclosed his crash helmet design at the event.

The Spanish driver opted for a unique design with a splash of blue, yellow, and red. He explained that the color palette was chosen to honor his country and also his team's growth.

In an Instagram video, Carlos Sainz explained:

"I think it's a design you've seen a lot in my past. The Spanish flag is always the same; it always wraps around the circumference of the helmet. This year, we've decided to give it a forward-moving effect to represent the progress of Williams and the progress we want to make this season with these arrows."

He added:

"As for the rest of the helmet, in Ferrari it was black, in McLaren it was silver, and here I decided to go with blue. So, it's the Spanish flag on a blue background. And of course, the chili and Maria de Villota's star. I think it's a really cool and eye-catching helmet, and it looks great from outside of the car, which was important."

After the car launch event, Sainz also took the new car for a few laps at Silverstone as a part of the pre-season filming process.

Carlos Sainz is happy with the 'smooth' ride in the FW47

Carlos Sainz at Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon took Williams 2025 season challenger, the FW47, for a spin at the Silverstone circuit shortly after its launch event. The event was headed by team principal, James Vowles, who addressed the media and fans.

Meanwhile, after the first few laps, Sainz shared positive feedback on the feel of the car. In the team's media report, the Spanish driver said, via SB Nation:

“The first 100 kilometers in the FW47 are done, and it has been a smooth day. We managed to complete all the run plans without any issues, and I got my first proper feeling for the car.

"It was a bold statement from Williams to show the first lap of this new car to our partners, the media, and our fans, and it went very well."

Williams Racing, with a new driver lineup in Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, is ready to aim for a turnaround in the 2025 F1 season.

