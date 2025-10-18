Watch: Chaos in F1 US GP Sprint as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri crash into each other

Chaos ensued on the very first lap of the United States GP Sprint as both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were wiped out of the race, as a result of a collision with Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg. Both McLarens had their race end on the first corner, with Max Verstappen receiving a massive benefit in his bid for the 2025 title.The US GP Sprint started in the worst possible fashion for McLaren as Oscar Piastri inadvertently took out teammate Lando Norris on the very first lap of the race. The Aussie driver, who actually got a better start than his teammate, was on the inside coming out of turn one, but was crashed into by Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber.Piastri then ended up going into Norris's #4 machine, and now both drivers are out of the race.This incident was the worst possible scenario for the Papaya team, who had been dancing around questions about their drivers' incident at the previous race in Singapore. Now, the pair has come together again, but this time at the fault of neither, with much larger consequences.The incident could play a massive role in the 2025 drivers' standings, as Max Verstappen will bridge a large deficit on both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the championship. Before cars went out on track at COTA, the Dutchman was 63 points behind Piastri and just 41 behind Norris.Lando Norris is the one who has suffered more due to this collision, as he has not been able to make any inroads into Piastri's championship lead in this race, even after looking much quicker than his teammate up until this point in the weekend.McLaren boss Zak Brown blames Nico Hulkenberg for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' crash during US GP SprintZak Brown with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: GettyMcLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has blamed Nico Hulkenberg for colliding with Oscar Piastri, which eventually led to his crash with Lando Norris. The American also claimed that the racing on Lap 1 was &quot;amateur hour&quot; by some of the drivers.Speaking to Sky Sports right after the incident on Saturday, Brown claimed that neither of his drivers was to blame for the incident.&quot;Neither of our drivers to blame there. That was some amateur hour by some drivers up at the front there,&quot; said Brown.&quot;Nico clearly drove into Oscar and he had no business being where he was,&quot; he also commented.As a result of the chaos on Lap 1, many drivers benefited, making up several places. George Russell jumped three spots into P2, with both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc making multiple positions as well. Notably, Yuki Tsunoda jumped 11 places and found himself in P7 coming out of Turn 1, with Hulkenberg's front wing logged into his Red Bull.