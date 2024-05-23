Watch: Charles Leclerc and Cara Delevingne clicked together at the APM event in Cannes

Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc and supermodel Cara Delevingne were spotted together at the APM event in Cannes ahead of the Monaco GP. The Monagasque is a global brand ambassador of the fashion and jewelry brand and even has his own line with them.

The 26-year-old is the only driver from the small nation on the grid. He was spotted in Cannes representing the APM Monaco brand and was clicked there with Delevingne ahead of his home race in the principality this weekend.

In a video posted on social media, the duo are seen having a picture clicked together. The British supermodel is a big fan of F1 and has attended numerous races in the past couple of years such as the Grands Prix in Silverstone, Monaco and Miami.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Charles Leclerc claimed that he is looking forward to racing in his home country and shared how practicing on the roads he has taken his whole life is 'extra special'. He said:

"Monaco is so specific that we need to start a little bit from a blank page. Free practice is super, super important to build the pace little by little. But I'm confident we will be strong. It's the same roads that I took by bus to go to school when I was younger. Now it's in a Formula 1 car. So that makes it extra special for me.

"So I'm really looking forward to it. To be in Monaco, a very special track I think for every driver because it's a very challenging track and extra special for me, as it's my home race."

Charles Leclerc gives his take on his Monaco 'curse'

Charles Leclerc assured Sky Sports that he is aware that he hasn't had favorable results in Monaco since first racing there in 2018, pointing to him 'always having the pace'.

The Ferrari driver said:

"Monaco is very special for me. True that it hasn't been the most successful race for me until now. However, the pace was always there and that gives me the confidence that it will be the case this year too."

The five-time race winner could have had two victories in Monaco thus far had he been able to convert his two pole positions in 2021 and 2022 but lost out on both occasions due to circumstances mostly out of his control.

Heading into the 2024 Monaco GP, the Ferrari driver will be mindful of the challenge from Red Bull and McLaren this season as they haven't been the best car over one lap in the first seven races. With qualifying so important around the streets of the principality, Charles Leclerc would hope that they can change this aspect of the SF-24 heading into the weekend.