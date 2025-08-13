WATCH: Charles Leclerc fails hilariously at recognising places in F1’s latest video

With the summer break in full swing, Formula 1 drivers have largely been keeping busy with several off-track activities, and Charles Leclerc is no exception. The Monegaque driver recently featured on the 'Grill the Grid' F1 show, where he was tasked with guessing venues and landmarks from circuits the sport often visits.In the video shared by Formula 1 on X, the Scuderia Ferrari driver stood in front of what looked like a sketch pad mounted on a board. As he flipped through the pages, images of landmarks from different venues appeared. Leclerc opted to skip several of them, and when he did attempt an answer, he missed a few.However, one venue from the calendar that Charles Leclerc guessed correctly was the wall in turn eight at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. The 27-year-old was able to identify which Grand Prix on the calendar had the wall, especially considering his infamous crash during the 2019 edition of the race. Leclerc suffered a crash during the second round of qualifying and ended up in the barriers on a day when his Ferrari car appeared quick enough for pole position.While Charles Leclerc's crash was disappointing, it was his reaction to the incident on that day that has become memorable to fans. The former Alfa Romeo driver would echo on his team radio the infamous line:‘I am stupid, I am stupid.”Leclerc would pull off an impressive recovery drive during that race to finish the street race in sixth position.Charles Leclerc promises to return stronger after Hungarian GP outingCharles Leclerc earlier promised to come back stronger for the second half of the season following his outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Scuderia Ferrari driver endured a race laced with mixed emotions at the Hungaroring.Leclerc, who had started the race on pole and appeared well in control, picked up damage to his chassis, which would see him lose significant time to the McLaren drivers at the Budapest race. The chassis damage meant the Monegasque finished the event in fourth place — a result which he wasn’t too delighted with.However, following the race, he promised to bounce back with a better result for the next race on the calendar. He said (via Ferrari):“This is not the outcome we hoped for but there was nothing we could have done to control it, considering the issue we had. I got some more insight into what was happening after getting out of the car and it turns out that we had an issue on the chassis that started just about when I began to feel a difference in how the car behaved. It’s frustrating, because I think we could have won today, but we will return after the summer break and give it our all to come back stronger.”Charles Leclerc’s Hungarian Grand Prix outing marked his first pole position this season. It was also the Ferrari team’s first of the campaign. Leclerc and the Italian outfit will now shift their focus to improving themselves when the F1 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.