WATCH: Charles Leclerc fails hilariously at recognising places in F1’s latest video

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 13, 2025 18:15 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty
Charles Leclerc during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

With the summer break in full swing, Formula 1 drivers have largely been keeping busy with several off-track activities, and Charles Leclerc is no exception. The Monegaque driver recently featured on the 'Grill the Grid' F1 show, where he was tasked with guessing venues and landmarks from circuits the sport often visits.

Ad

In the video shared by Formula 1 on X, the Scuderia Ferrari driver stood in front of what looked like a sketch pad mounted on a board. As he flipped through the pages, images of landmarks from different venues appeared. Leclerc opted to skip several of them, and when he did attempt an answer, he missed a few.

However, one venue from the calendar that Charles Leclerc guessed correctly was the wall in turn eight at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. The 27-year-old was able to identify which Grand Prix on the calendar had the wall, especially considering his infamous crash during the 2019 edition of the race. Leclerc suffered a crash during the second round of qualifying and ended up in the barriers on a day when his Ferrari car appeared quick enough for pole position.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While Charles Leclerc's crash was disappointing, it was his reaction to the incident on that day that has become memorable to fans. The former Alfa Romeo driver would echo on his team radio the infamous line:

‘I am stupid, I am stupid.”

Leclerc would pull off an impressive recovery drive during that race to finish the street race in sixth position.

Charles Leclerc promises to return stronger after Hungarian GP outing

Charles Leclerc earlier promised to come back stronger for the second half of the season following his outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Scuderia Ferrari driver endured a race laced with mixed emotions at the Hungaroring.

Ad

Leclerc, who had started the race on pole and appeared well in control, picked up damage to his chassis, which would see him lose significant time to the McLaren drivers at the Budapest race. The chassis damage meant the Monegasque finished the event in fourth place — a result which he wasn’t too delighted with.

However, following the race, he promised to bounce back with a better result for the next race on the calendar. He said (via Ferrari):

Ad
“This is not the outcome we hoped for but there was nothing we could have done to control it, considering the issue we had. I got some more insight into what was happening after getting out of the car and it turns out that we had an issue on the chassis that started just about when I began to feel a difference in how the car behaved. It’s frustrating, because I think we could have won today, but we will return after the summer break and give it our all to come back stronger.”

Charles Leclerc’s Hungarian Grand Prix outing marked his first pole position this season. It was also the Ferrari team’s first of the campaign. Leclerc and the Italian outfit will now shift their focus to improving themselves when the F1 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications