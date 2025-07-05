Watch: Charles Leclerc ferociously banging his steering wheel after his final lap in the F1 British GP qualifying

Charles Leclerc was furious with himself after making a mistake on the last corner of his final flying lap in Q3. As a result, the Ferrari driver ended up in P6 in the qualifying and, out of frustration, banged his steering wheel.
Saturday's qualifying session was full of mistakes from experienced drivers, as the likes of Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton, and Leclerc committed mistakes in the final sector. While Piastri was able to hold on for P2, Hamilton ended up in P5.
At the same time, Leclerc's mistake cost him multiple places as the Ferraris appeared to have enough pace to set a front-row start. As Leclerc crossed the finish line, he was over two-tenths slower than Max Verstappen, the driver on pole.
Immediately after crossing the finish line, Leclerc banged the steering wheel of his SF-25 out of frustration, and vented on the team radio. He uttered multiple expletive-filled rants and said:
"I am so f***ing shit. That's all I am."
While multiple drivers took a tight line on the exit out of the final turn, Max Verstappen maintained his line and grabbed the pole. With this, the Dutchman made it 44 poles at Red Bull, the same number as Sebastian Vettel.
Charles Leclerc let his feelings known after qualifying mistake
Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts after struggling with qualifying at recent races. Here's what the Ferrari driver said to Motorsport.com after the session:
"More than getting away from me, I'm not doing the job. And I think since the beginning of the season, I've been performing very well in the races. And looking back at races, there are actually not many races where I would go back to change something that I've done inside the car."
"Unfortunately, when I look back at qualifying, which used to be my strength, there are many qualifying where I would like to go back and to change something, because every time I get to Q3, for some reason, it's not clicking. At the moment, we've had good qualifying, but we didn't have great qualifying. And again, this used to be my strength, so I'm not happy with the level that I'm showing in qualifying," he further added.
Oscar Piastri will start alongside Verstappen on the front row, while Lando Norris and George Russell start from the second row. Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc occupy the third row. Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Fernando Alonso, and Pierre Gasly qualified in the final four places of the Top 10.