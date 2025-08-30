Watch: Charles Leclerc gets hilariously rattled by a wasp as Lewis looks on in amusement

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were engaging with fans on the fan stage ahead of FP3, when a wasp flew by the Monegasque. Leclerc's evasive action led to a hilarious moment on stage, as the Briton viewed his teammate battling with the insect. The scarlet duo have taken on the fan stage together for the past 14 race weekends, and with the Dutch GP taking place this weekend, the pair met the fans ahead of the third free practice session of the race weekend. While talking with the host, an insect flew by Leclerc and shook him from the ground up in an attempt to evade being stung.Subsequently, Hamilton and the fans found it amusing as they laughed at the incident and engaged in a small banter:On the other hand, Ferrari has not had great results in the early phase of the weekend, as none of the Scuderia drivers claimed a spot in the top five in both FP1 and FP2.Charles Leclerc admits Ferrari is in deep waters after a dismal Friday outing for the squadCharles Leclerc at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands race weekend - Source: GettyCharles Leclerc finished FP1 down in 14th, starting the weekend in a suboptimal manner. Though he improved his performance in FP2, as he moved up to eighth, this was still a far way off from where he would want to be.After scoring the pole position in Hungaroring, Ferrari's early pace has not looked promising. The 27-year-old has secured five podiums so far this season and aims to build upon the tally heading into the Dutch GP weekend.However, Aston Martin has appeared as a spanner in the works in the early phase of the weekend, with the green squad trading blows with McLaren in both FP1 and FP2. Reflecting on the Silverstone-based squad's sudden upheaval, Charles Leclerc said (via F1's official website):&quot;I would sum it up as a very, very, very difficult Friday – probably the worst Friday of the season, which is right after the holidays, so it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We’ve had some difficult Fridays and now it’s up to us to turn the situation around.&quot;&quot;But for sure, it’s not been an easy day. FP1 was extremely difficult. FP2 was slightly better but still very far off where we want to be. I don’t expect to fully return the situation, because I think McLaren is in a league of its own with Aston Martin, in what was a surprise for us. We’ll try to improve the car, because there is plenty to be done.&quot;Meanwhile, the points are awarded on Sunday, and the prancing horses will be aiming to have a strong result after the end of the 72 laps, to help the team retain the second spot in the constructors' standings.