Watch: Charles Leclerc rams into the side of Lando Norris in the pitlane during the F1 Singapore GP FP2

McLaren star Lando Norris and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc made contact in the pit lane during the FP2 session at the 2025 Singapore GP. The Monegasque driver was noted by the race stewards for an unsafe release as the MCL39 was stranded in the pit lane.With a little less than 30 minutes left on the clock, Liam Lawson crashed his VCARB in Turn 17 at the Singapore GP FP2 session, parked up the car on the pitlane entry, and brought out a red flag. Once his car was recovered and the debris was removed, the session went back to green.With no representative lap time being set by the top teams on soft tires, everyone wanted to get out and get a lap in. However, this is when the unfortunate incident between Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc happened in the pit lane.McLaren and Ferrari have their garages and pitboxes together at the beginning of the pit lane. With the green light out, Charles Leclerc came out of the pit lane just seconds after Lando Norris did. It was just enough for the Monegasque driver not to notice the McLaren, but he still managed to crash into it.With the headrest blocking the side vision of Charles Leclerc, he could not spot Norris in the fast lane and ended up hitting the front end of the MCL39, pushing the Briton into the pit wall and damaging the front wing on the McLaren.“I just crashed. He just drove straight into me,” was Lando Norris' team radio after the incidentThe pit lane in Singapore is a narrow one compared to most tracks. The crash was more down to the team members making the call to send the cars out at the same time. However, when Leclerc's engineer would've made the call, he would've seen a clear pit lane.Charles Leclerc to report to the Stewards after the pitlane incident with Lando Norris in FP2 at Singapore GP The FIA race stewards first noted the incident between Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in FP2. It was soon announced that it would be reviewed after the session. As per FIA’s latest document, the Monegasque driver has been asked to report to the Stewards with a team representative after the session.The document suggests that Leclerc has to report to the Stewards at 22:30 local time for an unsafe release (the crash with Lando Norris in the pit lane)“Alleged breach of Article 34.14 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations - Unsafe release by Car 16 at 21:46,” read the official documentIf Ferrari or Charles Leclerc is found to be at fault, a grid drop is likely to be given to the #16 entry for the race on Sunday.