Watch: Charles Leclerc rolls out of the pits in the SF-23 Ferrari's pre-season test

The weekend in Fiorano was concentrated on Lewis Hamilton getting up to the groove with Charles Leclerc occupying the side role during the private test. Subsequently, as the second TPC test in Spain lined up, the 27-year-old got the first chance behind the wheel of the SF-23 around the Circuit de Catalunya

Leclerc is getting some laps on the board to dust off some cobwebs that may have appeared during the winter break. He would be driving the Ferrari SF-23, his 2023 challenger, that he did not have much success with.

Despite his scarred time with that car, the Monegasque got behind the wheel of the SF-23 and rolled out of the pits as Ferrari's social media admin revealed:

"Up close with @charles_leclerc and the SF-23."

Charles Leclerc's first test run came at the Fiorano circuit alongside Lewis Hamilton. He completed 14 laps around the 2.9-kilometer track, while the Briton bagged in 30 laps.

Charles Leclerc reflects on his test run in Fiorano

Charles Leclerc tests for Ferrari at Fiorano- Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc won three races last year. He won his home race in Monaco, along with two other emotional victories at Monza, the home of Ferrari, and the Austin Grand Prix in the United States.

This helped Leclerc accumulate 356 points throughout the year, the most he ever scored in a single season. He clinched third place in the drivers' standings, 18 points shy of Lando Norris in second place.

On the other hand, getting back behind the wheel of an F1 car after weeks of vacation was exciting for Leclerc. He gave his thoughts on the testing run at Fiorano and said (via Ferrari):

"The first day back in the car is always a great feeling after the holidays. It’s good to be back on track, to see that so many fans came out to watch us. Feeling all this excitement surrounding the team is very motivating. It was a good day, even though it was raining a little bit when I was driving.

Of course it was nice to be able to see Lewis driving his first laps in a Ferrari, which was a special moment for the team and for him. Now I’m looking forward to being back in the car next week and to really start working hard for the coming season."

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are expected to work as teammates as the Briton gets up to speed with the Ferrari's way of working. The scarlet duo would be testing around Barcelona till 30 January, before participating in a Pirelli tyre test the subsequent week. Thus, the pair will be working extensively before the inaugural race weekend in Australia, and take the fight to the top, to return the championship glory to Maranello.

