Watch: Charles Leclerc's heartfelt speech describing how he's 'living the dream' of driving for Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc gave an impassioned speech describing his "honor" of driving for the Italian team. The Monegasque driver was part of the Scuderia's Driver Academy and made his debut on the F1 grid in 2018 with Sauber.

The following year, he earned an instant promotion to the Prancing Horses, replacing the 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen to join Sebastian Vettel. Despite racing in his first year with the Italian team, Leclerc impressed everyone with his speed and outperformed the former four-time F1 world champion in both seasons as teammates.

Charles Leclerc has been the golden child of the Ferrari F1 team and has won eight times for them since 2019 and led to a P2 finish in two of the last three years. In a video uploaded by the team on its official social media, Instagram, Charles Leclerc could be delivering an emotional speech describing his time with Ferrari and reflected:

"If I have to choose one word, I was going to say fulfillment fulfilling my childhood dream of becoming a Formula One World Champion But I think the one that fits better is probably honored. Honor to be part of this team.

"It's been a dream of mine since being a child. I'm leaving the dream, and I'm just super honored to be part of this team. Really, really looking forward to hopefully writing history alongside Lewis."

Charles Leclerc signed a long-term extension with the Italian team that would see him race until the end of the 2028 season at least.

Charles Leclerc analyzes SF-25's handling during F1 Testing

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was not pleased with the balance of the SF-25 during the three days of F1 testing from February 26 to 28 and stated that they, as a team, had work to do ahead of the opening race in Melbourne.

Speaking with Sky Italia, the 27-year-old reflected on the car's performance and said:

“We see the numbers we expected, even if yesterday afternoon and today we had a little more difficulty in managing the balance, so there is still a bit to do. Without a doubt, the weather has played a fairly important role these days, not only in terms of pure temperatures but also for the wind.

“I would wait a little longer before making any predictions. At the moment we are working hard to try to improve the balance, we struggled a bit in the last two days. We will see in Melbourne."

Leclerc would hope that the SF-25 is in contention for race wins at the start of the 2025 season and falls behind rivals McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes. With new engine regulations looming in the corner, the Maranello-based team would have to strategically develop the car this year.

