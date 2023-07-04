Watch: Charles Leclerc's iconic overtake on Lewis Hamilton at the 2022 F1 British GP

Charles Leclerc had a brilliant battle with Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 F1 British GP. Ferrari was much stronger than Mercedes last year and also close to Red Bull in the title battle. However, Lewis Hamilton tried everything to fight the two Ferraris, especially that of Leclerc.

During the later stages of the race, there was an intense battle between Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Sergio Perez that started right after the safety car period on Lap 42. Though Sergio Perez overtook both cars and started creating a gap, Leclerc was left with Hamilton chasing him from behind.

The Mercedes driver was close to Leclerc for several laps but managed to make a bold move around the Luffield corner (Turn 7) on Lap 48. It was a bold move since he was on the outside line, which was a much longer line compared to the one Leclerc took.

However, Charles Leclerc did not hold back as he came outside to Hamilton and overtook him while going through the Copse corner (Turn 9). This move was one of the most thrilling to watch since overtaking drivers from the outside through the Copse corner is considered quite difficult.

This was the same corner where Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had a horrendous crash in 2021.

Charles Leclerc was eventually overtaken by Lewis Hamilton through Stowe Corner (Turn 15). The seven-time world champion secured the last podium finish, while the Monagasque had to settle for fourth in the race. Leclerc's teammate, Carlos Sainz, won his first race in F1 at Silverstone.

Frederic Vasseur admits Ferrari needs to offer a competitive car to keep Charles Leclerc

Ferrari's new team principal Frederic Vasseur is aware that his team needs to produce a competitive car in order to keep Charles Leclerc and renew his contract. At the moment, it is evident that the team is simply unable to develop a race-winning car.

On the other hand, Leclerc is aiming to become a world champion, which is not likely with the car they have at the moment and Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominating the sport.

Speaking to Corriere.it, Vasseur said:

"The best way is to give him a competitive car. He knows that every season is crucial to his career. He has one goal: to become world champion. And winning the title is also our goal. We need to make both him and Carlos feel at the center of the project."

Leclerc is currently in sixth place with 72 points only while Max Verstappen is comfortably leading the championship table with 229 points.

