Watch: Charles Leclerc's last lap at F1 Italian GP with passionate Italian commentary in the background

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc brought joy to Tifosi around the world after he captured his second F1 win at Monza on Sunday to rapturous applause from fans. The Monagasque driver displayed incredible racecraft behind the wheel and under immense pressure in the race's final stages to take home his second win in front of the Tifosi, having shared similar emotions in 2019.

Leclerc found himself P3 and getting undercut by Lando Norris after the first round of pitstops but stayed calm and went for a one-stop strategy compared to McLaren's two-stopper.

With Oscar Piastri chasing him in the final 10 laps, Leclerc crossed the finishing line just over two seconds ahead of the Australian. F1 shared a video of the passionate Italian commentary of Sky Italia broadcasters on the last lap from Ascari Chicane to beyond the chequered flag celebrations.

The Sky Sports Italia commentators couldn't help but praise Charles Leclerc's driving and the passion of the Italian team winning on home soil. Here's the video:

In his post-race press conference, the Ferrari driver spoke about the reactions from the Tifosi during the final few laps:

"Yes, the fans are incredible. I said in English before, that the first time was really special, the first year in Ferrari in 2019 was a dream for me. I thought that if there was a second time, it wouldn't be so special because the first one is always more unique, but that wasn't true.

"It's always so special, and this is thanks to you for the support, and the push you give us every day when we come here. Thank you, thank you very much for everything."

Charles Leclerc previews the remainder of the 2024 season

Charles Leclerc said that Ferrari need to be cautious in the upcoming races, as they had experienced a slump after their Monaco triumph earlier in the season. He told the media:

"We've got to be cautious. After Monaco, I think we've had the four worst races of the season because Monaco was so specific to our car at that time.

"Monza is also a very specific and particular track. Lots of straights, but not many corners. We had a rear wing for this track as well, which helped us to win today."

He continued:

"We had also another upgrade, which I think definitely brought us closer to McLaren, but I don't think it's enough to be the car to beat for the rest of the season on other tracks.

"I think we still have a lot of work to do, but I'm really happy anyway to have one here in Italy." he added.

Charles Leclerc (217) closed the gap to Lando Norris in P2 in the driver's championship to 24 points.

