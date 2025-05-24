Watch: Charles Leclerc shouts on the radio when he finds out that he lost the F1 Monaco GP pole position to Lando Norris

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was frustrated after missing out on pole position to McLaren driver Lando Norris during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session. The Monegasque driver was the man to beat heading into the all-important qualifying session as he had topped the three practice sessions on the weekend and looked comfortable in his SF-25.

Ad

The 27-year-old took provisional pole position but was pipped by Norris in the final moments of the session and finished P2, just a tenth behind the latter. Leclerc had a decent first timed lap but was behind the McLaren pair of Norris and Oscar Piastri, and left himself with a lot to do for his final lap.

In a clip floating on social media of his team radio in his lap, Leclerc can be heard shouting in frustration after missing out on successive pole positions in the principality.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc spoke about his emotions after taking P2 but conceded that it was the best he could have done.

"There’s always something more to be done, but at the end of the day, this was the best we could do. I think the lap was really good. The first lap was a bit of a shame because that gives you a bit more confidence for the second run when you have a first good lap. I couldn’t have that – I had sector two traffic. But it’s the way it is. Just obviously very frustrated," Leclerc was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Ad

It is Leclerc's second front row of the 2025 season after his P2 in the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session.

Charles Leclerc reflects on his qualifying experience in Monaco

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he has always loved driving in the "city tracks" which enables him to extract maximum out of his car on the street circuits.

In his post-quali interview, the eight-time F1 race winner reflected on his performance.

Ad

"We know that we don’t quite have the car to go for wins this year but this weekend the car felt good, and starting second here, it’s going to be tricky to take that first place. I like city tracks in general," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I like to really go all-in to qualifying and take maximum risks, and I think this most of the time pays off. Sometimes it doesn’t pay it off. I’m proud of the result we’ve had today, as on paper it was going to be a very difficult weekend for us. At the end of the day, it’s not that bad."

Leclerc has finished on the podium just once in his five attempts in Monaco and would hope to make it back-to-back victories in his hometown on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More