Watch: Charles Leclerc shouts on the radio when he finds out that he lost the F1 Monaco GP pole position to Lando Norris

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was frustrated after missing out on pole position to McLaren driver Lando Norris during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session. The Monegasque driver was the man to beat heading into the all-important qualifying session as he had topped the three practice sessions on the weekend and looked comfortable in his SF-25.
The 27-year-old took provisional pole position but was pipped by Norris in the final moments of the session and finished P2, just a tenth behind the latter. Leclerc had a decent first timed lap but was behind the McLaren pair of Norris and Oscar Piastri, and left himself with a lot to do for his final lap.
In a clip floating on social media of his team radio in his lap, Leclerc can be heard shouting in frustration after missing out on successive pole positions in the principality.
After the qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc spoke about his emotions after taking P2 but conceded that it was the best he could have done.
"There’s always something more to be done, but at the end of the day, this was the best we could do. I think the lap was really good. The first lap was a bit of a shame because that gives you a bit more confidence for the second run when you have a first good lap. I couldn’t have that – I had sector two traffic. But it’s the way it is. Just obviously very frustrated," Leclerc was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
It is Leclerc's second front row of the 2025 season after his P2 in the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session.
Charles Leclerc reflects on his qualifying experience in Monaco
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he has always loved driving in the "city tracks" which enables him to extract maximum out of his car on the street circuits.
In his post-quali interview, the eight-time F1 race winner reflected on his performance.
"We know that we don’t quite have the car to go for wins this year but this weekend the car felt good, and starting second here, it’s going to be tricky to take that first place. I like city tracks in general," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.
"I like to really go all-in to qualifying and take maximum risks, and I think this most of the time pays off. Sometimes it doesn’t pay it off. I’m proud of the result we’ve had today, as on paper it was going to be a very difficult weekend for us. At the end of the day, it’s not that bad."
Leclerc has finished on the podium just once in his five attempts in Monaco and would hope to make it back-to-back victories in his hometown on Sunday.