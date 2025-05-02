Watch: Charles Leclerc walks up to Max Verstappen to congratulate him on becoming a father

Charles Leclerc has become the latest F1 driver to congratulate Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver became a father recently. Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, welcomed their newborn, Lily, earlier this week.

Even though the new baby came into the world a few days ago, the couple decided to announce it on Friday, ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. As they made the announcement, the whole F1 fraternity went gaga, and congratulations poured in from all over.

Leclerc also joined the bandwagon to congratulate the four-time world champion. As seen in a short clip following the conclusion of FP1 in Miami, the Monegasque driver walked up to Verstappen to wish him.

Leclerc started off with:

"Max! congratulations.”

Verstappen responded:

"Yeah, thank you!”

The Ferrari ace then added:

"Everything went well?”

The Red Bull star finally replied:

“Everything went good!”

Here's the video of the two F1 drivers' conversation that surfaced on the internet:

Notably, this is the second time Kelly Piquet has become a mother. A few years back, she gave birth to Penelope, also known as P, when she was in a relationship with Daniil Kvyat, a former F1 driver.

Penelope stays with Piquet and Verstappen, and now she has a baby sister named Lily. Although Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet uploaded a picture with the baby, they have yet to reveal the full photo of the newborn.

Max Verstappen shares his thoughts after becoming a father

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet pose for a photo after the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 03, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Max Verstappen recently shared his thoughts as he became a father. Speaking about an experience he had never had before, the four-time world champion, who was absent from the F1 media duties on Thursday, said:

“Luckily, I got to spend a few days with them once she was born. It’s been great. You never really know what to expect, but it’s been very enjoyable and very special."

Addressing how he spent time with Penelope, he further added:

"I’m kind of like a bonus dad already with my girlfriend having a daughter, so I saw her grow up since she was one."

Max Verstappen is in Miami currently for the 2025 Miami GP. The Dutchman is trailing Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the Driver's Championship this year by 10 and 2 points.

