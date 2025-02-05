Watch: Christian Horner left completely speechless when asked about Toto Wolff's looks

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was left speechless when F1 content creator Bella James posed a question to him about his rival Toto Wolff's looks bringing more female viewership to the sport. Horner had previously stated that young girls are getting into F1 due to the good-looking drivers.

Horner and Mercedes team boss Wolff have been at each other's throats for many years now as a by-product of the rivalry between the two teams they respectively represent. But there have also been numerous occasions when the two have humorously poked fun at each other in the media.

James interviewed the Briton on the red carpet of the 2025 Autosport Awards held in London. Horner initially looked on sheepishly when the creator asked him about the aforementioned female viewership statement that he had made. His tension eased when the question took a lighthearted turn. James jokingly asked:

Trending

"A few years ago you said that young girls are getting into F1 because of the great looking drivers. But did you ever consider it is because of the team principals? Because Toto Wolff is 'phew' [suggesting he looks attractive] Do you not agree?"

Christian Horner was at a loss for words trying to answer the question, even fumbling his words and hilariously mispronouncing Toto Wolff's name, as he responded:

"I'm not sure I—yeah, look, I'm not—I'm not a member of the Toto Woof—Wolff [correcting himself] fan club."

Bella James continued her humourous line of questioning, asking:

"But If you had to pick a best looking driver, who would you say?"

Horner replied:

"Well look, my daughter would love us to sign Charles Leclerc. But you know they've all got charm."

Christian Horner was among a whole host of famous F1 personalities at the Autosport event including Toto Wolff, Bernie Ecclestone, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris. The two drivers received fan-voted awards for their achievements in the 2024 season with Verstappen receiving the International Racing Driver of the Year award and Norris taking home the British Competition Driver of the Year award.

Christian Horner reflects on the potential competitiveness of the 2025 season

Christian Horner at the Team Principal's press conference, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Speaking at the Autosport Awards red carpet, Christian Horner also shared that he believes the upcoming F1 season will be extremely competitive. Max Verstappen bagged a fourth consecutive drivers' title last season but Red Bull could not defend their constructors' title amid McLaren and Ferrari's rapid development.

The Briton explained that he believes four teams are going to be fighting at the top of the field, saying [via autosport]:

"I think it’s going to be super tight. You’re going to have four teams that are going to be very competitive. McLaren are gonna be strong, Ferrari are gonna be strong and Mercedes are gonna have something to prove as well."

Red Bull will look to reclaim the constructors' title in 2025 but is expected to receive a tough fight from the defending champion McLaren and fellow challengers Ferrari, who also finished above the Austrian team last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback