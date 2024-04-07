Watch: Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon collide on the first lap of the F1 Japanese GP

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo and Williams F1 driver Alex Albon crashed out on the first lap of the 2024 Japanese GP after colliding with each other heading into Turn 3.

The Aussie driver made a decent start to the race and found himself ahead of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda off the line. However, both RB drivers were overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg and Valtteri Bottas in Turn 1. Ricciardo was further comprised after Tsunoda squeezed past him into Turn 2.

Daniel Ricciardo found himself defending from a gaggle of cars which included Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. In his bid to defend his position from Stroll, the 34-year-old decided to take the racing line but had slight contact with Alex Albon, who was behind him.

The contact between the drivers sent them swirling into the wall in Turn 3 and brought out the Red Flag before even a lap of the race was completed. On his team radio, the Williams F1 driver gave his take on the incident and said:

"He just squeezed me. Nowhere to go."

Expand Tweet

Daniel Ricciardo comments on difficult start to his 2024 season

Heading into the Japanese GP, Daniel Ricciardo had stated that despite his tough start to the 2024 campaign, he was 'happy' and 'confident' within the car.

Speaking with F1.com, the Aussie driver said:

“It’s funny because, on paper, it hasn’t been good [so far this season], and I know obviously that as well, the results haven’t been what I wanted. But personally, and the confidence and the happiness and all of that, is really unchanged, so it’s really just a matter now of getting a result and kind of putting a few things to rest.

"But internally and the place I’m in personally, I feel really good and that’s why it’s probably been a little bit weird to comprehend why the result hasn’t happened yet, but otherwise, yeah, feeling good."

With four pointless races at the beginning of the 2024 season, Ricciardo would hope for a quick turnaround at the Chinese Grand Prix in a couple of weeks. He would look to get some confidence back in Shanghai International Circuit, having previously won there in 2018.

With Yuki Tsunoda still in the race, the Visa Cash RB F1 team would be hoping for him to have a better start at the restart and get some points for the team for a second weekend in a row.