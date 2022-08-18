WATCH: Daniel Ricciardo plays golf with tennis great Ashleigh Barty during 2022 F1 break

A clip of Daniel Ricciardo playing golf with tennis great Ashleigh Barty has surfaced on the internet. The two Australians can be seen being their usual goofy selves during F1's annual summer break.

Watch the clip below:

The social media video was made by Optus, an Australian telecommunications company that currently has a partnership with Ashleigh Barty. The now-retired tennis player was once the #1 ranked player in her subdivision - singles.

Daniel Ricciardo's goofiness shines throughout the video, with the driver lying flat on the ground, rather funnily, at some point in the video. The driver has claimed that he was looking forward to the summer break after a disappointing first half of the 2022 season. The Honey Badger has been under constant scrutiny for not being able to keep up with Lando Norris' pace, sparking rumors of the Australian's retirement. The McLaren driver said of the first half of the season:

“I’m happy to have a break. It’s not the six months I wanted. I need it. More so because it hasn’t been a good six months. But even if the season was going awesome, I think a break is still nice. Just to get away... F1 these days is intense.”

Daniel Ricciardo opened up about expectations that led to his 2021 McLaren struggles

Daniel Ricciardo has had quite a difficult first half of the 2022 F1 season with rising speculation regarding his future at McLaren. He has now revealed that the team set incredibly high expectations for him when he first joined the team back in 2021.

Despite securing a glorious win for McLaren at the Italian GP last year, his significant gap to teammate Lando Norris in average performance and championship points created quite some doubt about his lack of results.

McLaren @McLarenF1 Can't wait to be back. 🤠🤘 @DanielRicciardo 'Murica!Can't wait to be back. 🤠🤘 @DanielRicciardo 'Murica! 🇺🇸 Can't wait to be back. 🤠🤘 @DanielRicciardo https://t.co/yW2UOT3Ft5

Speaking to RACER, the 33-year-old highlighted that he was expected to be fast from the get-go. He said:

“This time last year there was probably a little more head-scratching from everyone. And I think that’s because… the truth is, I think they just expected me to get into the team and kick ass. So there was probably still some pure head-scratching, like ‘hmmm, what’s happening?’ And that was probably overriding what needs to happen.”

The Australian driver will have to prove his worth in the remainder of the season to keep his reputation intact. With Lando Norris in good form, times, however, seem bleak for the Honey Badger.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C