Watch: Daniel Ricciardo shares a hilarious clip riding an electric bicycle

While Daniel Ricciardo has been away from the F1 paddock, the Aussie has not been distant from his true electrifying nature. In a clip he shared on his Instagram story, the 35-year-old was hilariously seen riding a bicycle with no hands.

Ricciardo made his debut on the F1 grid in 2011 and quickly impressed the teams on the grid, as he moved to Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) the following year. However, his major breakthrough came at Red Bull when he joined the senior team in 2014 and emerged as the only non-Mercedes driver to win a race that year.

Though he was unable to win three races in a calendar year again, Ricciardo had established himself as one of the best drivers on the grid in the Mercedes domination era. With his time at the Austrian giant soon getting over and him returning for a second stint with the same employer in 2023, hopes were high.

Trending

This ambition soon drew to a close as Ricciardo made his final F1 race start at the 2024 Singapore GP with RB. Since then, the 35-year-old has stayed away from the F1 paddock, but recently had a padel session with George Russell, Oscar Piastri, and Australian snowboarder Scotty James.

Moreover, there is a high possibility that the Mercedes driver might have taught Daniel Ricciardo his infamous T-pose, which the Aussie could be seen doing on his electric bike:

Daniel Ricciardo's Instagram story on June 24 | Source: Instagram/@danielricciardo

On the other hand, Ricciardo was a radiant figure in F1, as he was often regarded as the face of Netflix's Drive to Survive series, which saw him soar in popularity.

What has Daniel Ricciardo been up to since he retired from F1?

Daniel Ricciardo at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

After the 2024 Singapore GP, Daniel Ricciardo was not seen in the F1 paddock again. He then quickly went into retirement mode and shared glimpses from his life on social media.

Ricciardo recently partnered with a gambling organization, Dabble, in his post-racing driver era. Talking about his latest venture, the former F1 driver had told Dabble:

"So, after I hung up the helmet, I gave the retired life a crack. Bit of golf, bit of gardening, caught up on sleep, you know how it goes. It was nice… for a while. But then I got that itch. You know? I needed to do something. I missed the buzz. The energy. And that’s when it hit me… It was time I chased my TRUE passion."

However, Ricciardo's latest venture did not go well with fans as they soon took to social media to condemn this move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More